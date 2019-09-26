Week 4 saw Pat Patterson use a 7-1 week to vault to the top of the standings. He know finds himself tied in overall record with Chris Wechtenhiser and Craig Moyer, who both went 6-2 last week, at 32-8 overall, but will sit on the top of the standings by virtue of the better week.
Here is a look at this week’s games:
FRIDAY, Sept. 27
Erie at DuBois, 7 p.m.
Clearfield at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.
Bradford at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.
Brookville at Moniteau, 7 p.m.
Ridgway at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
Coudersport at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Cameron County, 7 p.m.
Clarion at Kane, 7 p.m.
Karns City at St. Marys, 7 p.m.
Smethport at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.