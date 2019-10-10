Pat Patterson’s two-week stay in the penthouse ended last week as his upset special pick of Tyrone beating Clearfield didn’t come to fruition. That loss has dropped the company’s big cheese into a third-place tie with Craig Moyer. In his place, Rich Rhoades has ascended to the top of the mountain based on a better Week 6 record. He was the lone prognosticator to call Ridgway’s win against Clarion, giving him the weekly tiebreaker against Sports Editor Chris Wechtenhiser. Both are 44-11 on the season. Defending champ Don Harris sits in fifth, two games behind Moyer and Patterson, while the 8-Ball has returned to living in the basement. There could be more movement again this week as there is some differing of opinions on the Bald Eagle Area-Clearfield and Otto-Eldred-Curwensville games.
Here is this week’s games:
FRIDAY, Oct. 11
DuBois at Meadville, 7 p.m.
Bald Eagle Area at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Brockway at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
Kane at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Ridgway at Karns City, 7 p.m.
Otto-Eldred at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
Bradford at Clarion, 7 p.m.
Moniteau at St. Marys, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, Oct. 12
Elk County Catholic at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m
Redbank Valley at Coudersport, 7 p.m.