Pat Patterson’s two-week stay in the penthouse ended last week as his upset special pick of Tyrone beating Clearfield didn’t come to fruition. That loss has dropped the company’s big cheese into a third-place tie with Craig Moyer. In his place, Rich Rhoades has ascended to the top of the mountain based on a better Week 6 record. He was the lone prognosticator to call Ridgway’s win against Clarion, giving him the weekly tiebreaker against Sports Editor Chris Wechtenhiser. Both are 44-11 on the season. Defending champ Don Harris sits in fifth, two games behind Moyer and Patterson, while the 8-Ball has returned to living in the basement. There could be more movement again this week as there is some differing of opinions on the Bald Eagle Area-Clearfield and Otto-Eldred-Curwensville games.

Here is this week’s games:

FRIDAY, Oct. 11

DuBois at Meadville, 7 p.m.

Bald Eagle Area at Clearfield, 7 p.m.

Brockway at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.

Kane at Brookville, 7 p.m.

Ridgway at Karns City, 7 p.m.

Otto-Eldred at Curwensville, 7 p.m.

Bradford at Clarion, 7 p.m.

Moniteau at St. Marys, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, Oct. 12

Elk County Catholic at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m

Redbank Valley at Coudersport, 7 p.m.

