The opening week of the high school football season always brings a few surprises, and the CE Prognosticators fell victim to some of those in Week 0. However, Chris Wechtenhiser and newbie Craig Moyer used their selection of Brockway beating Karns City to vault to the top of the leaderboard with 7-1 weeks. Their lone blemish was incorrectly picking Elk County Catholic’s win at Curwensville. There is a logjam behind them after one week, with the Magic 8-Ball already finding its way to the basement with a 4-4 showing. There is far from a consensus on quite a few matchups this week, so another early shakeup could be in order.
Here are this week’s games:
FRIDAY, August 31
General McLane at DuBois, 7 p.m.
Brookville at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.
Clearfield at Penns Valley, 7 p.m
Kane at Ridgway, 7 p.m.
Coudersport at Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m.
Clarion at Moniteau, 7 p.m.
Otto-Eldred at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
St. Marys at Bradford, 7 p.m.
Clarion-Limestone at Smethport, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, September 1
Curwensville at Cameron County, 7 p.m.
