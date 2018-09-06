Pat Patterson enjoyed the first perfect week of the season, going 10-0 in Week 1 to vault up the standings, but it’s newcomer Craig Moyer who finds himself in the catbird’s seat entering Week 2. After sneaking a peek at his competitors choices in making his first-ever selections in Week 0, Moyer went 9-1 on his own last week to find himself at 16-2 — one game ahead of Patterson. The rest of the field is bunched up from there, with the exception of the 8-Ball, which finds itself under .500 already at 8-10. This week’s picks feature a few differences in opinion, so the standings could see another shakeup.
Here is this week’s games:
FRIDAY, September 7
Warren at DuBois, 7 p.m.
Brockway at St. Marys, 7 p.m.
Punxsutawney at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Central at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Union-A-C Valley at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
Moniteau vs. Ridgway, at Johnsonburg, 7 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
Clarion at Karns City, 7 p.m.
Clarion-Limestone at Keystone, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.