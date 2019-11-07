With the high school football season winding down, the C-E Picks contest has become a two-man battle between Rich Rhoades and Chris Wechtenhiser. The two have separated themselves from the pack by two games over Publisher Pat Patterson. Week 10 proved to be a rough one for all the prognosticators, as everyone was tripped up by upset victories from Kane (vs. Brookville) and Smethport (vs. Elk County Catholic). Craig Moyer also went out on a limb by taking St. Marys to beat Westinghouse, a pick that didn’t come to fruition and left Moyer a game behind Patterson in fourth place. Rhoades and Wechtenhiser are in agreement on all four games this week, meaning their battle will go another week — so long as there is an area team left playing. Should all four area squads fall this weekend, then two would split this year’s title.
Here is this week’s slate of playoff games:
FRIDAY, Nov. 8
District 9
Class A
Semifinals
(3) Union/A-C Valley vs. (2) Redbank Valley, at Clarion, 7 p.m.
District 6-9
Class 4A
Championship
(2) Clearfield vs. (1) Bellefonte, at Bald Eagle, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, Nov. 9
Class 2A
Semifinals
(5) Karns City vs. (1) Ridgway, at DuBois, 1 p.m.
(6) Kane vs. (2) Clarion, at DuBois, 6 p.m.