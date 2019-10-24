There was little movement in the standings from a week ago, with the exception of Craig Moyer moving a rung down the ladder as he fell into a tie with Pat Patterson for third place after his pick of Elk County Catholic beating Keystone came up a little short. It looks like it will be status quo for Week 9, as everyone but the Magic 8-Ball is in agreement on the eight games. So like many years, the postseason will determine who walks away with this year’s picks championship.
Here is a look at this week’s games:
FRIDAY, Oct. 25
DuBois at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Clearfield at Bishop Carroll, 7 p.m.
Curwensville at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.
Ridgway at Union/A-C Valley, 7 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Smethport, 7 p.m.
James Buchanan at Clarion, 7 p.m.
Franklin at St. Marys, 7 p.m.
Redbank Valley at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.