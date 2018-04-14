SATURDAY
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 15,
WEST SHAMOKIN 5, 6 innings
Score by Innings
West Shamokin;050;000;—;5
DCC;402;045;—;15
West Shamokin—5
Jacob Allen cf 3110, Tristan Doverspike p-2b 2101, Tyler Lightcap ss-p-lf 4000, Brendon Monde c 3013, Drew Orlosky 2010, Justin Smulik lf-p 3110, Ezeck Olinger 2b 2100, Zach Stover 2100, Tanner Colton rf 3000. Totals: 24-5-4-4.
DuBois Central Catholic—15
Justin Miknis ss 4113, Brandon Walker 4111, Tyler McIntosh cf 3200, Dom Torretti lf 3211, Garrett Prosper 1b 4442, Thomas Grecco dh 4224, Anthony Kness p 0000, Noah Bloom 3b-p 3232, Peter Downer rf 2001, Zach Edwards rf 1000, Damon Foster 2b 3100. Totals: 30-15-12-14.
Errors: WS 1, DCC 2. LOB: WS 7, DCC 4. 2B: Monde, Orlosky, Smulik; Grecco, Torretti, Walker. 3B: Miknis. HR: Grecco. SB: Allen, Olinger; Bloom, McIntosh, Miknis, Prosper.
Pitching
WS: Tristan Doverspike-3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Tyler Lightcap-1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 Bb 1 SO; Justin Smulik-1 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
DCC: Anthony Kness-3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 4v BB, 4 SO; Noah Bloom-3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 SO.
Winning pitcher: Bloom. Losing pitcher: Doverspike.
FRIDAY
BELLEFONTE 3,
DuBOIS 2,
Score by Innings
DuBois;002;000;0;—;2
Bellefonte;000;200;1;—;3
• There was one out when the winning run scored
DuBois—2
Garrett Starr 1b-2b-ss 3010, Eric Schneider ss-p 3110, Dylan McCluskey p-3b 3121, Jordan Frano c 4000, Justin Swauger 3b-1b 3001, Peter Foradora lf 3000, Heath Means rf 3000, Chase Husted cf 3000, Gauge Gulvas dh 3010, Dayne Bauman 2b-p 0000. Totals: 28-2-5-2.
Bellefonte—3
Deitrich ss 4130, Fortney cf 2110, Funk rf 3122, Burd c 2001, Peggs dh 3000, Shuey p-1b 0000, Marsh 1b-p 3000, Lauck 3b 3020, Catchmark lf 3000, Capparelle 2b 3000. Totals: 26-3-8-3.
Errors: DuBois 2, Bellefonte 2. LOB: DuBois 8, Bellefonte 9. 2B: Schneider, McCluskey; Lauck. HR: Funk. SF: Burd. SAC: Schneider. SB: Foradora; Fortney. CS: Fortney (by Frano).
BROCKWAY 13,
CAMERON COUNTY 9
Score by Innings
Brockway;013;243;0—13;12;3
Cameron County;201;030;3—9;7;3
Brockway—13
Glasl 4222, Azzatto 1000, Baka 5232, Clark 4122, Foradori 3112, Serafini 4000, Grecco 1100, Holt 1100, S. Inzana 4110, Rendos 1000, Gaston 2110, Porrin 0100, Ford 3221, Copelli 1000, D. Inzana 0000. Totals: 34-13-12-9.
Cameron County—9
Streich 4110, Shaffer 3410, Bauer 4234, Brown 3211, Umbe 2000, A. Brown 4012, M. Brown 2000, Palumbo 1000, Good 1000, O'Brian 2000, Bauer 2000, Whiting 3000. Totals: 31-9-7-7.
Errors—Brockway 3, CC 3. LOB—Brockway 12, CCC 5. DP—CCC 1. 2B—Clark, Foradori, Ford, Gaston, Glasl. Streich, Shaffer, Bauer 2. HBP—Porrin (by A. Brown). SB—Baka 3, Foradori, Ford, Gaston 2, Holt, Serafini. Bauer 2.
Pitching
Brockway: Serafini—6 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 10 SO, 2 BB. Baka—0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 SO, 2 BB. S. Inzana—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 SO, 0 BB.
Cameron County: Umbe—4 2/3 IP, 10 H, 10 R, 7 ER, 5 SO, 5 BB. A. Brown—2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 SO, 3 BB.
Winning pitcher—Serafini. Losing pitcher—Umbe.
Game 1
Johnsonburg—5
Raubenstrauch cf 3000, Greene 2b-p 4220, MacDonald ss 3322, Mitchell 3b-2b 4001, Freeburg dh 3012, Elmquist p 3000, Thorwart rf 0000, Zameroski rf-3b 3000, Gresco 1b 3010, Allegretto lf 1010, Steis c 0000. Totals: 27-5-7-5.
Curwensville—2
VonGunden ss 4010, Terry cf 2100, Francisco p-lf 3121, Timko 1b 4021, McCracken lf-p 4000, Brewer dh 2000, Evans 2b 3000, Farley 3b 2010, Bakaysa rf 3000, Graham c 0000. Totals: 27-2-6-2.
Score by Innings
Johnsonburg;201;020;0—5;7;2
Curwensville;200;000;0—2;6;1
Errors—Raubenstrauch, Steis. VonGunden. LOB—Johnsonburg 4, Curwensville 9. 2B—MacDonald. Francisco. HBP—MacDonald (by Elmquist). Francisco (by Elmquist). SB—Greene, MacDonald, Gresco 3. Terry, Francisco. CS—Gresco (by Graham). PO—Greene (by McCracken). Farley (by Greene).
Pitching
Johnsonburg: Elmquist—4+ IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO. Greene—3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Curwensville: Francisco—5 2/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO. McCracken—1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Elmquist. LP—Francisco (0-1). S—Greene.
Game 2
Curwensville—5
VonGunden ss 3110, Terry cf 3110, Francisco c 1111, Hoover cr 0100, TImko p-lf 3122, McCracken p-lf 4011, Brewer 1b 2001, Heitsenrether ph 1010, Evans 2b 4000, Farley 3b 2000, Bakaysa rf 3000. Totals: 26-5-7-5.
Johnsonburg—0
Raubenstrauch cf 3000, Greene 2b-p-2b 1000, MacDonald ss 2000, Mitchell 3b-2b-3b 2000, Steis c 1000, Freeburg dh 1000, Watts p 0000, Thorwart ph-rf 2000, Zameroski rf-3b-lf 3000, Gresco 1b 20000, Singer ph 1010, Allegretto lf-p 3000. Totals: 21-0-1-0.
Score by Innings
Curwensville;000;030;3—5;7;1
Johnsonburg;000;000;0—0;1;2
Errors—Watts, McDonald. VonGunden. LOB—Curwensville 8, Johnsonburg 6. 2B—Terry, Timko. SF—Brewer. IBB—Francisco 2. SB—Watts. Terry, Francisco, McCracken. CS—VonGunden (by Theis). Freeburg (by Francisco). PO—Heitsenrether (by Greene). Greene (by Timko).
Pitching
Curwensville: Timko—6+ IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 6 BB, 8 SO. McCracken—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Timko (2-0). LP—Watts.
