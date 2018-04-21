FRIDAY
REDBANK VALLEY 2,
BROCKWAY 0
Score by Innings
Redbank;200;000;0;—:2
Brockway;000;000;0;—;0
Redbank Valley—2
Grayson Harman cf-p 3000, Logan Wadding lf-cf 3010, Bryan Layton p-ss 3110, Blaney Brooks 3b 3110, Kobe Bonanno 2b-lf 3012. Nick Smith ss-2b 3000, Hudson Martz 1b 2000, Jimmy Gundlach c 3000, Austin Leasure dh 2000, Ethan Wadding rf 0000. Totals: 23-2-4-2.
Brockway—0
Ben Glasl 2b 3010, Cam Baka ss 3010, Angelo Inzana cf 3000, Matthew Clark c 2000, Connor Ford dh 3000, Tino Inzana lf-3b 0000, Zach Foradori rf 2010, Matt Holt 1b 1000, Bryce Grecco 1b 2000, Dominic Inzana pr 0000, Tyler Serafini 1b 1000, Joel Gaston 3b 1000, Zane Puhala lf 1000. Totals: 22-0-3-0.
Errors: RBV 0, Brockway 0. LOB: RBV 3, Brockway 6. DP: RBV 2, Brockway 0. 3B: Bonanno. SB: Foradori, Serafini. CS: Baka (by Gundlach). HBP: Martz (by Serafini); Clark (by Layton).
Pitching
Redbank: Bryan Layton-6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 12 SO, 1 HB; Grayson Harman-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Brockway: Tyler Serafini-7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Layton. Losing pitcher: Serafini. Save: Harman.
