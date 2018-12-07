FRIDAY
KEYSTONE TIP-OFF TOURNEY
DuBOIS 69,
CLARION 47
Score by Quarters
DuBois;7;22;17;23;—;69
Clarion;16;9;16;6;—;47
DuBois—69
Alex Beers 8 5-6 24, Justin Manduley 7 6-8 22, Jonathan Cruz 4 2-2 12, Nick Farrell 1 3-4 5, Lennon Lindholm 1 1-2 4, Franco Desantis 0 0-0 0, Alex Kovalyak 0 0-0 0, Brady Woodward 0 0-0 0, Chase Runyon 1 0-0 2, Nathan Farrell 0 0-0 0, Jordin Sommers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 17-22 69.
Clarion—47
Calvin German 12 1-4 29, Archer Mills 0 4-8 4, Josh Craig 0 0-0 0, Gavin Brinkley 2 0-1 4, Nick Frederick 4 0-2 8, Jake Burns 1 0-0 2, Drew Wrhen 0 0-0 0, TiJon Faulk-Taylor 0 0-0 0, Mitch Geiger 0 0-0 0, Hunter Craddock 0 0-0 0, Ethan Burford 0 0-0 0,Kyle Porciello 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 5-15 47.
Three-pointers: DuBois 8 (Beers 3, Manduley 2, Cruz 2, Linholm), Clarion 4 (German 4).
ST. MARYS 54,
KEYSTONE 39
Score by Quarter
St. Marys;6;11;19;18;—;54
Keystone;11;9;9;10;—;39
St. Marys-54
Cahil Parrish 6 6-8 19, Nick Catalone 2 1-3 8, Luke Lasko 5 0-0 13, Tim Rusciolelli 0 0-0 0, Mitchell Reiter 4 0-0 8, Bryce Walker 1 0-0 2, Lucas Erich 2 0-0 6, Jacob Wilson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 7-11 54.
Keystone-39
Max Thompson 1 0-2 2, Luke Hurrelbrink 1 0-0 3, Dawson Steele 2 0-0 4, Connor Exley 0 0-0 0, Brooks LaVan 0 0-0 0, Isaak Jones 5 1-1 12, Andrew Lauer 6 0-0 12, Troy Johnson 1 0-0 2, Brandon Kapp 1 0-0 2, Alex Rapp 1 0-0 2, Jayden Blazosky 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 1-3 39.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 7 (Parrish, Catalone, Lasko 3, Erich 2), Keystone 2 (Hurrelbrink, Jones).
DCC TIP-OFF TOURNEY
JOHNSONBURG 61,
MARION 40
Score By Quarters
Marion;13;7;10;10;—;40
Johnsonburg;13;18;11;19;—;61
Marion—40
Colin Fox 3 2-5 10, Conner Fairman 3 1-3 6, Justin Peterson 5 2-2 14, Michael Costello 2 2-2 6, Seth Carneal 0 0-3 0, Marcus Badkiz 1 0-0 3, Michael Wise 0 0-2 0. Totals: 14 7-17 40.
Johnsonburg—61
Garret Gregori 3 0-0 8, Logan Notarianni 0 2-2 2, Isaac Schloder 4 4-4 13, Cameron Stelene 3 1-2 7, Austin Green 10 2-3 24, Gabe Watts 0 0-1 0, Nick Bliss 1 3-4 5, Gini Gregori 0 1-2 1, Dreydin Lombrana 0 0-0 0, Clinton Zilkofski 0 0-0 0, Ethan Wells 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 13-18 61.
Three-pointers: Marion 3 (Justin Peterson 2, Marcus Badkiz), Johnsonburg 3 (Isaac Schloder, Austin Green 2).
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 56,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 42
Score By Quarters
Punxsy;15;8;7;12;—;42
DCC;14;20;14;8;—;56
Punxsutawney—42
Ethan Blose 3 2-2 9, Carter Newcome 3 2-2 8, Micah Kreible 1 0-0 2, Andrew Young 1 0-0 3, Cam Smith 3 0-0 6, Daren Byers 2 0-1 5, Matt Hooftallen 0 0-1 0, Nick Humble 3 0-0 7, Andrew Wehrle 1 0-0 2, Ethan Presloid 0 0-1 0. Totals: 17 4-7 42.
DuBois Central Catholic—56
Justin Miknis 5 1-2 12, Nick Felix 4 2-2 11, Egan Peck 2 0-0 5, Harrison Starr 2 0-0 5, Josh Solnosky 6 2-2 16, Anthony Kness 1 0-0 3, Brandon Walker 1 0-0 2, Jonathan Kurtz 1 0-0 2 Peter Downer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 5-6 56.
Three-pointers: Punxsutawney 4 (Ethan Blose, Darren Byers, Nick Humble, Andrew Young). DuBois Central Catholic 7 (Justin Miknis, Egan Peck, Harrison Starr, Josh Solnosky 2, Anthony Kness, Nick Felix).
WARREN 44,
BROCKWAY 42
Score By Quarters
Warren;16;3;11;14;-;44
Brockway;19;7;4;12;-;42
Warren - 44
Aidan Morrison 2 0-0 4, Jake Kupchella 5 1-2 14, Devin McMeans 1 2-4 4, Caleb Ei 7 0-0 14, Griffin Suppa 2 0-0 4, Mitchell Grosch 1 0-0 2, Jake Funari 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 3-6 44.
Brockway - 42
Clayton Heckman 0 0-0 0, Jon Wood 5 0-0 12, Zane Puhala 3 0-0 7, Alec Freemer 5 2-3 14, Matthew Clark 1 0-0 3, Marcuas Copelli 3 0-0 6, Noah Adams 0 0-0 0, Brock Cramer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 2-3 42.
3-pointers: Warren 3 (Kupchella 3), Brockway 6 (Wood 2, Puhala, Freemer 2, Clark).
BROOKVILLE 60,
MERCER 24
Score By Quarters
Mercer;6;3;8;7;-;24
Brookville;13;11;23;13;-;60
Mercer - 24
Julian Lawrence 2 1-3 5, Logan Turton 1 0-0 2, Alec Gault 2 1-2 5, Sam Ellison 0 0-0 0, Daniel Scheidhauer 1 0-0 2, Woody Nickel 0 0-0 0, Conner Howard 1 0-0 2, Zach Previty 1 1-3 3, Gavin Guiler 1 0-0 3, Cole Doolin 0 0-0 0, Gwen Ferjani 0 0-0 0, J.T. Kieger 0 0-0 0, Conner Ealy 0 2-2 2. Totals: 9 5-10 24.
Brookville - 60
Bryan Dworek 0 2-2 2, Trenton Gilhousen 3 1-1 7, Jack Krug 6 2-2 14, Aaron Park 4 1-2 10, Logan Byerly 2 0-0 4, David Cable 2 3-4 8, Bryce Baughman 1 2-2 5, Robert Keth 2 0-1 4, Jace Miner 1 0-1 2, Chase Palmer 0 2-2 2, Griffin Ruhlman 1 0-0 2, Danny Lauer 0 0-0 0, J.P. Young 0 0-0 0, Brady Caylor 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 13-17 60.
3-pointers: Mercer 1 (Guiler), Brookville 3 (Park, Baughman, Cable).
SATURDAY
KEYSTONE TIP-OFF TOURNEY
CHAMPIOSNHIP
DuBOIS 65,
ST. MARYS 63, 2 OT
St. Marys;13;17;14;9;0;—;63
DuBois;8;17;12;16;0;12;—;65
St. Marys—63
Luke Lasko 8 0-1 21, Cahil Parrish 3 4-6 10, Nick Catalone 2 0-0 5, Mitchell Reiter 4 0-4 8, Lucas Erich 1 1-2 3, Bryce Walker: 1 2-4 5, Jacob Wilson 4 0-0 11. Totals: 23 7-17 63.
DuBois—65
Alex Beers 4 0-2 9, Jonathan Cruz 2 5-8 10, Nick Farrell 1 4-4 6, Lennon Lindholm 7 2-4 22, Justin Maduley 6 0-1 12. Totals: 20 11-19 65.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 10 (Luke Lasko 5, Nick Catalone, Bryce Walker, Jacob Wilson 3), DuBois 8 (Alex Beers, Jonathan Cruz, Lennon Lindholm 6).
DCC-TIP OFF TOURNEY
CHAMPIONSHIP
JOHNSONBURG 59,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 48, OT
Score By Quarters
Johnsonburg;11;10;8;16;14;—;59
DCC;11;13;9;13;3;—;48
Johnsonburg—59
Isaac Schloder 4 1-2 9, Austin Green 8 2-2 24, Cameron Stalene 1 0-0 2, Gabe Watts 5 0-1 9, Nick Bliss 0 0-1 0, Garret Gregori 1 0-0 2, Ethan Presloid 3 1-2 8, Gino Gregori 2 0-0 5. Totals: 24 4-8 59.
DuBois Central Catholic—48
Justin Miknis 10 1-2 26, Josh Solnosky 3 1-2 9, Jonathan Kurtz 1 0-0 2, Brandon Walker 1 0-0 2, Nick Felix 3 2-2 9. Totals: 18 4-6 48.
Three-pointers: Johnsonburg 7 (Austin Green 4, Gabe Watts, Ethan Presloid, Gino Gregori), DuBois Central Catholic 7 (Justin Miknis 4, Josh Solnosky 2, Nick Felix).
