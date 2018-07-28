BENEZETTE — Following is a list of weekend events planned at the Elk Country Visitor Center.
Saturday, Aug. 11 – Elk Walk And Talk, 2 p.m.
Join a staff member on a hike of the trails around the Elk Country Visitor Center. Learn many interesting facts about the property and wildlife that often inhabit these fields. Staff will be covering topics such as what elk eat, where they spend their time, and how each season brings something different.
Sunday, Aug. 12 – Timber Rattlesnakes, 2 p.m.
Do you really know the truth about these reptiles with such a bad reputation? Chances are, some of what you think you know, is not really true. Learn how they survive in their habitat and why the poor reputation of timber rattlesnakes is so unfounded. They are amazing creatures with many special adaptations and the more you understand them, whether you like them or not, the more you will see how valuable they are to our ecosystem.
Saturday, Aug. 18 and Sunday, Aug. 19 – Elk Expo, 9 a.m. –5 p.m.
This huge event with lots of vendors, live music and fun! Throughout the day our staff as well as numerous guest speakers will be presenting on tons of interesting topics. For a full schedule of events visit ElkExpo.com.
Saturday, Aug. 25th – State Symbols, 2 p.m.
Can you name all of our State Symbols? Pennsylvania has a variety of plants and animals that represent many important aspects of our state. Learn not only what all of our State Symbols are, but why they were selected and what makes them so interesting. Following the presentation try to locate some of our state symbols here at the Elk Country Visitor Center.
Sunday, Aug. 26 – Elk Country Escape room, 10 a.m. –3 p.m.
Oh no! The Elk Country Visitor Center’s biologist has gone missing. Can you search her office to help us find her? The Elk Country Escape room will run every half hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Participants may sign up for a slot in advance by contacting Victoria Challingsworth at KECAConEdSp@windstream.net or via phone 814-787-5173. Or participants may sign up the day of at the front desk of the visitor center. The ideal group size is 5-10 individuals who are at least 10 years of age or older.
The Elk Country Visitor Center is operated by the Keystone Elk Country Alliance, a 501(c)(3) non-profit conservation organization. They are located at 134 Homestead Drive, Benezette, PA 15821. Please use 950 Winslow Hill Road in a navigation system. For more information call 814-787-5167, or visit www.ExperienceElkCountry.com
