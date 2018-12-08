FRIDAY
BROCKWAY TIP-OFF
DuBOIS 59,
REDBANK VALLEY 47
Score By Quarters
RBV;10;8;13;16;—;47
DuBois;15;11;6;27;—;59
Redbank Valley - 47
Kelsie Elmer 3 4-5 10, Shilling 1 0-0 2, Smith 2 1-4 6, Huffman 0 0-0 0, Tara Hinderliter 6 8-16 17, Gourley 0 0-0 0, Clouse 0 0-0 0, Davis 1 0-0 2, Shoemaker 0 2-2 2, Forringer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 15-27 47.
DuBois - 59
Chelsea DeSalve 5 4-6 16, Maddie Smith 2 4-4 8, Abby Guiher 3 0-0 8, Olivia Johnson 3 5-5 11, Taylor Smith 1 6-8 8, Saige Weible 0 6-9 6, Sarah Henniger 0 0-0 0, Allie Snyder 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 25-32 59.
Three-pointers: Redbank Valley 4 (Hinderliter 3, Smith), DuBois 4 (DeSalve 2, Guiher 2).
CLARION 48,
BROCKWAY 28
Score By Quarters
Clarion;13;14;10;11;—;48
Brockway;5;8;5;10;—;28
Clarion - 48
K.K. Girvan 2 0-0 4, Ali Troese 6 1-1 14, Wendy Beverage 2 2-2 6, Kait Constantino 2 3-6 7, Jordan Best 5 5-6 15, Eva Lerch 0 0-2 0, Payton Simko 0 0-0 0, Ava Cherico 0 2-4 2. Totals: 17 13-23 48.
Brockway - 28
Macie Smith 1 2-2 4, Maggie Schmader 0 0-0 0, Morgan Lindemuth 1 4-4 6, Selena Buttery 2 0-0 4, Danielle Wood 4 2-4 12, Ciara Morelli 1 0-0 2, Sarah Rosman 0 0-0 0, Morgan Carnahan 0 0-0 0, Lauren Schmader 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 8-10 28.
Three-pointers: Clarion 1 (Troese), Brockway 2 (Wood 2).
BROOKVILLE TIP-OFF
NORTH CLARION 64, C-L 22
Score by Quarters
North Clarion;16;17;23;8;-;64
C-L;7;11;2;2;-;22
North Clarion - 64
Gabby Carll 1 0-0 2, Cierah Manross 3 0-0 6, Haley Sherman 3 1-2 7, Mackenzie Bauer 4 5-7 14, Abby Gatesman 7 2-4 17, Gabby Schmader 4 4-4 12, Natalie Meyers 0 0-1 0, Hayley Bush 1 0-2 2, Gabby DiDolce 1 0-0 2, Gwen Siegel 0 2-4 4. Totals: 24 14-24 64.
C-L - 22
Maddy Craig 0 0-0 0, Anna Burns 3 1-2 9, Emma Smith 0 0-0 0, Abby Simpson 0 0-0 0, Sarah Acree 0 0-0 0, Sydney Simpson 0 0-3 0, Anna Kennemuth 1 0-0 2, Janelle Pezzuti 3 2-2 8, Monica Heath 1 0-0 3, Elizabeth Gruver 0 0-0 0, Brianna Sarvey 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 3-7 22
3-pointers: North Clarion 2 (Mackenzie Bauer, Abby Gatesman), C-L 3 (Burns 2, Heath).
BROOKVILLE 54,
CLEARFIELD 30
Score By Quarters
Clearfield;4;5;8;13;-;30
Brookville;13;8;15;18;-;54
Clearfield - 30
Megan Durandetta 1 0-0 2, Faith Ogden 3 0-0 8, Emma Hipps 1 1-2 3, Alayna Ryan 1 2-5 4, Tesa Miller 4 1-1 9, Olivia Bendre 0 2-2 2, Kylie VanTassel 0 0-0 0, McLain Alt 0 0-0 0 Adrian Rowels 0 0-0 0, Paige Rhine 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 6-10 30.
Brookville - 54
Morgan Johnson 4 4-4 13, Madison Johnson 1 0-0 2, Marcy Schindler 4 2-4 10, Lexis Hatzinikolas 2 0-0 4, Kira Powell 2 0-0 6, Lauren Hergert 4 0-0 8, Jillian Taylor 2 0-0 4, Jenna Grant 2 0-0 4, Leah Kammerdeiner 0 0-0 0, Sophie Sharp 0 0-0 0, Brooke Ganoe 0 0-0 0. Mikayla Aikens 1 1-2 3. Totals: 22 7-10 54.
3-pointers: Clearfield 2 (Ogden 2), Brookville 3 (Powell 2, Mo. Johnson).
JOHNSONBURG TIP-OFF
JOHNSONBURG 45,
ST. MARYS 40
Score By Quarters
St. Marys;14;8;7;11;—;40
Johnsonburg;12;8;15;10;—;45
St. Marys—40
Kaylee Muccio 1 2-2 4, Kyla Johnson 4 0-0 9, Britney Shaw 1 0-0 2, Megan Quesenberry 7 0-0 15, Allison Schlimm 2 0-0 4, Samantha Hayes 3 0-0 6. Totals: 18 2-2 40.
Johnsonburg—45
Amanda Williams 2 0-0 4, Rylee Casilio 3 0-0 9, Cassidy King 11 1-1 23, Lindsey Kocjancic 1 2-7 4, Maria Jones 2 1-2 5. Totals: 19 4-10 45.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 2 (Kyla Johnson, Megan Quesenberry), Johnsonburg 3 (Rylee Casilio 3).
SATURDAY
BROCKWAY TIP-OFF
CHAMPIONSHIP
DuBOIS 42,
CLARION 25
Score By Quarters
DuBois;12;9;13;8;—;42
Clarion;3;6;7;9;—25
DuBois—42
Abby Guiher 0 0-1 0, Olivia Johnson 5 0-0 10, Taylor Smith 1 2-4 4, Maddie Smith 2 0-0 4, Chelsea DeSalve 5 8-8 22, Saige Weible 0 0-0 0, Sarah Henniger 1 0-0 2, Izzy Geist-Salone 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 10-13 42.
Clarion—25
Jordan Best 2 0-1 4, K.K. Girvan 1 2-4 4, Kait Constantino 1 1-3 3, Ali Troese 1 0-0 3, Wendy Beveridge 2 5-6 9, Eva Lerch 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 8-14 25.
Three-pointers: DuBois 4 (DeSalve 4), Clarion 1 (Troese).
CONSOLATION
REDBANK VALLEY 56,
BROCKWAY 34
Score By Quarters
RBV;26;8;14;8;—;56
Brockway;4;15;9;6;—;34
Redbank Valley—56
Tara Hinderliter 6 2-5 15, Emma Huffman 1 0-0 2, Kelsie Elmer 6 1-3 16, Adriana Schilling 0 0-0 0, Lauren Smith 0 2-6 2, Claire Clouse 1 3-6 5, Katie Davis 5 1-3 11, Karlee Shoemaker 1 0-0 3, Madison Forringer 1 0-0 2, Megan Gourley 0 0-0 0, Gabby Dinger 0 0-2 0. Totals: 21 9-25 56.
Brockway—34
Maggie Schmader 0 0-0 0, Morgan Lindemuth 2 11-18 15, Danielle Wood 1 1-4 3, Macie Smith 1 0-0 2, Selena Buttery 3 6-12 14, Ciara Morelli 0 0-0 0, Sarah Rosman 0 0-0 0, Morgan Carnahan 0 0-0 0, Lauren Schmader 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 18-36 34.
Three-pointers: Redbank Valley 5 (Elmer 3, Hinderliter, Shoemaker), Brockway 2 (Buttery 2).
JOHNSONBURG TIP-OFF
CONSOLATION
ST. MARYS 48,
COUDERSPORT 29
Score By Quarters
St. Marys;15;7;13;13;—;48
Coudersport;3;10;11;5;—;29
St. Marys—49
Kyla Johnson 5 1-2 12, Megan Quesenberry 10 2-3 25, Allison Schlimm 3 0-0 7, Maria Chiapelli 1 0-0 2, Samantha Hayes 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 3-5 48.
Coudersport—29
M. Gunn 0 0-1 0, D. Dubots 2 1-2 6, E. Frame 1 0-0 2, S. Chamber 1 1-2 4, S. Black 5 3-4 13, R Page 2 0-0 4. Totals: 11 5-9 29.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 5 (Megan Quesenberry 3, Kyla Johnson, Allison Schlimm), Coudersport 2 (D. Dubois, S. Chamber).
