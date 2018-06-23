FRIDAY, June 22
Football
High School
Lezzer Lumber Classic
at Altoona's Mansion Park
North All-Stars 22, South All-Stars 21
Baseball
American Legion
Jefferson County League
Curwensville at Clearfield, no report
DuBois at Post 62, no report
Softball
Junior League All-Stars
District 10 Tournament
Game 1: DuBois at Punxsutawney, ppd. to Saturday
SATURDAY, June 23
Softball
Minor League All-Stars
District 10 Tournament
Game 3: Punxsutawney 7, Brookville 0
Game 4: St. Marys at Brockway, no report
Little League All-Stars
District 10 Tournament
Game 5: DuBois 9, Punxsutawney 4
Junior League All-Stars
District 10 Tournament
Game 1: DuBois 14, Punxsutawney 4, 5 innings
