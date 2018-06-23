FRIDAY, June 22

Football

High School

Lezzer Lumber Classic

at Altoona's Mansion Park

North All-Stars 22, South All-Stars 21

Baseball

American Legion

Jefferson County League

Curwensville at Clearfield, no report

DuBois at Post 62, no report

Softball

Junior League All-Stars

District 10 Tournament

Game 1: DuBois at Punxsutawney, ppd. to Saturday

SATURDAY, June 23

Softball

Minor League All-Stars

District 10 Tournament

Game 3: Punxsutawney 7, Brookville 0

Game 4: St. Marys at Brockway, no report

Little League All-Stars

District 10 Tournament

Game 5: DuBois 9, Punxsutawney 4

Junior League All-Stars

District 10 Tournament

Game 1: DuBois 14, Punxsutawney 4, 5 innings

