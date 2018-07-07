FRIDAY, July 6

Baseball

11-year-old All-Stars

District 10 Tournamemt

Championship

Game 4: DuBois 4, Brookville 2

Senior League

Section 1 Tournament

Championship

DuBois 9, Titusville 5

American Legion

Jefferson County League

Curwensville at Clearfield, no report

Softball

Little League All-Stars

Section 1 Tournament

at Union City

Game 6: Lakeland def. Union City

Junior League All-Stars

Section 1 Tournament

at Saegertown

Game 1: St. Marys 3, Union City 2

Game 2: St. Marys 4, Saegertown/Meadville/Vernon 0

SATURDAY, July 7

Baseball

Minor League All-Stars

District 10 Tournament

Game 7: Punxsutawney 12, St. Marys 8

Little League All-Stars

District 10 Tournament

Championship

Game 12: Punxsutawney 4, DuBois 0

Junior League All-Stars

District 10 Tournament

Game 3: St. Marys 7, Elk-McKean 6

Game 4: Punxsutawney 12, DuBois 2, 5 innings

Softball

Little League All-Stars

Section 1 Tournament

at Union City

Championship Games

Game 7: Lakeland 6, St. Marys 5

Game 8: St. Marys 8, Lakeland 5

Junior League All-Stars

Section 1 Tournament

at Saegertown

Game 3: Union City def. Saegertown/Meadville/Vernon

Game 4 (Championship): St. Marys 7, Union City 0;

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.