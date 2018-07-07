FRIDAY, July 6
Baseball
11-year-old All-Stars
District 10 Tournamemt
Championship
Game 4: DuBois 4, Brookville 2
Senior League
Section 1 Tournament
Championship
DuBois 9, Titusville 5
American Legion
Jefferson County League
Curwensville at Clearfield, no report
Softball
Little League All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Union City
Game 6: Lakeland def. Union City
Junior League All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Saegertown
Game 1: St. Marys 3, Union City 2
Game 2: St. Marys 4, Saegertown/Meadville/Vernon 0
SATURDAY, July 7
Baseball
Minor League All-Stars
District 10 Tournament
Game 7: Punxsutawney 12, St. Marys 8
Little League All-Stars
District 10 Tournament
Championship
Game 12: Punxsutawney 4, DuBois 0
Junior League All-Stars
District 10 Tournament
Game 3: St. Marys 7, Elk-McKean 6
Game 4: Punxsutawney 12, DuBois 2, 5 innings
Softball
Little League All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Union City
Championship Games
Game 7: Lakeland 6, St. Marys 5
Game 8: St. Marys 8, Lakeland 5
Junior League All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Saegertown
Game 3: Union City def. Saegertown/Meadville/Vernon
Game 4 (Championship): St. Marys 7, Union City 0;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.