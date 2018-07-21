FRIDAY, July 20

Baseball

Minor League

Section 1 Tournament

at Meadville

Championship

Game 7: DuBois 9, Clarion 6

Junior League

Section 1 Tournament

at Guy Mills

Game 5: Titusville 3, Tri-Boro 1

Softball

Minor League

Section 1 Tournament

at Fleetville

Game 5: St. Marys 6, Delaware Valley 4

Softball

Junior League

East Regional

New York 3, St. Marys 2

SATURDAY, July 21

Baseball

Junior League

Section 1 Tournament

Championship

Game 6: Elk-McKean 6, Titusville 1

Federation League

Semifinals

Best-of-7

Game 1: Pulaski 5, DuBois 3

Game 1: Sykesville 6, Rossiter 2

Softball

Minor League

Section 1 Tournament

Back Mountain 7, St. Marys 5

Junior League

East Regional

St. Marys 7, Maryland 2

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.