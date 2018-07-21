FRIDAY, July 20
Baseball
Minor League
Section 1 Tournament
at Meadville
Championship
Game 7: DuBois 9, Clarion 6
Junior League
Section 1 Tournament
at Guy Mills
Game 5: Titusville 3, Tri-Boro 1
Softball
Minor League
Section 1 Tournament
at Fleetville
Game 5: St. Marys 6, Delaware Valley 4
Softball
Junior League
East Regional
New York 3, St. Marys 2
SATURDAY, July 21
Baseball
Junior League
Section 1 Tournament
Championship
Game 6: Elk-McKean 6, Titusville 1
Federation League
Semifinals
Best-of-7
Game 1: Pulaski 5, DuBois 3
Game 1: Sykesville 6, Rossiter 2
Softball
Minor League
Section 1 Tournament
Back Mountain 7, St. Marys 5
Junior League
East Regional
St. Marys 7, Maryland 2
