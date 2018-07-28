FRIDAY, July 27

Baseball

Minor League All-Stars

State Tournament

at Indiana

Game 9: Lower Perkiomen 4, Norwin 3

Game 10: Warwick 10, Mountain Top 0

Junior League All-Stars

State Tournament

at Stoneboro

Game 5: Abington 7, Shippensburg 0

Game 6: Elk-McKean win by forfeit over Sayre

Game 7: Sharpsville win by forfeit over Sayre

Federation League

Semifinals

Game 5: Sykesville at Rossiter, ppd. to Saturday

SATURDAY, July 28

Baseball

Minor League All-Stars

State Tournament

at Indiana

Game 11: Keystone 5, Caln Township 1

Game 12: Warwick 9, Lower Perkiomen 8

Junior League All-Stars

State Tournament

at Stoneboro

Game 10: Upper Moreland 16, Shippenburg 0

Game 11: Elk-McKean 6, Abington 4

Game 12: Upper Moreland 12, Sharpsville 0

Federation League

Semifinals

Game 5: Rossiter 4, Sykesville 3; Sykesville leads series 3-2

