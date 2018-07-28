FRIDAY, July 27
Baseball
Minor League All-Stars
State Tournament
at Indiana
Game 9: Lower Perkiomen 4, Norwin 3
Game 10: Warwick 10, Mountain Top 0
Junior League All-Stars
State Tournament
at Stoneboro
Game 5: Abington 7, Shippensburg 0
Game 6: Elk-McKean win by forfeit over Sayre
Game 7: Sharpsville win by forfeit over Sayre
Federation League
Semifinals
Game 5: Sykesville at Rossiter, ppd. to Saturday
SATURDAY, July 28
Baseball
Minor League All-Stars
State Tournament
at Indiana
Game 11: Keystone 5, Caln Township 1
Game 12: Warwick 9, Lower Perkiomen 8
Junior League All-Stars
State Tournament
at Stoneboro
Game 10: Upper Moreland 16, Shippenburg 0
Game 11: Elk-McKean 6, Abington 4
Game 12: Upper Moreland 12, Sharpsville 0
Federation League
Semifinals
Game 5: Rossiter 4, Sykesville 3; Sykesville leads series 3-2
