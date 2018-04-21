DuBOIS 12,
HOLLIDAYSBURG 5
Score By Innings
H'burg;200;012;0;—;5
DuBois;253;020;x;—;12
Hollidaysburg—5
Meghan Cutshall ss 2110, Kaitlyn Cappella c 3000, Kelly Marchi 2b 4210, Jordynn Robertson 1b 4022, Abby Albright dh-rf 3000, Maria Murphy rf 0000, Emily Ingram 3b 2100, Trinity Molliver lf 2110, Oakley Fox-Kern p 2000, Jenna Helm cf 3001. Totals: 25-5-5-3.
DuBois—12
Sarah Snyder lf 3213, Abby Lecker cr-lf 1100, Kacie Means c 4121, Kylee Bundy 2b 4246, Lexi Ray cf 4021, Maddy Ho lf 1001, Lexi Smith lf 2000, Kaylee Sadowski 1b 3110, Tori Gregory ph 1000, Mia Geer dp 2210, Molly Nosker p 0000, Aleigha Geer p 0000, Maddie Smith 3b 3110, Saige Weible ph 1000, Danessa Allison ss 2100, Cate Gregory ss 0000, Alex Volpe cr 0100. Totals: 31-12-12-12.
Errors: H'burg 3, DuBois 2. LOB: H'burg 6, DuBois 5. SAC: Fox-Kern, Cappella; Ho. 2B: Robertson; M. Smith, Sadowski, Snyder. 3B: Marchi. HR: Bundy 2.
Pitching
H'burg: Fox-Kern - 6 IP, 12 H, 12 R, 8 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO.
DuBois: Nosker - 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; A. Geer - 2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Nosker. Losing pitcher: Fox-Kern.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 12,
CAMERON COUNTY 1
Score by Innings
DCC;142;41;—;12
Cameron County;000;01;—;1
DuBois Central Catholic—12
Maia Cogley 2b 3111, Michaela Armanini ph 1000, Shayleigh Gulvas ss 4310, Ashley Wruble p 4342, Mia Meholick c 3134, Alyssa Bittner 1b 2000, rachel Miller ph 1000, Carly Semancik rf 3111, Chelsea Busatto dp 3223, Jordy Kosko cf 3000, Gabby Sabatose 2100, Natasha Kunselman ph 1010, Maddie nasuti (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 30-12-13-11.
Cameron County—1
Narby 2b 2001, Smith p 3010, McKimm c 2000, Schatz ss 2000, A. Burgett 3b 2110, Reid dp 2000, Bresslin 1b 2010, K. Burgett cf 2000, Britton lf 1000, Newton (flex) rf 0000. Totals: 18-1-3-1.
Errors: DCC 0, CC 5. LOB: DCC 5, CC 3. 2B: Cogley, Wruble 3, Meholick 2, Kunselman. HR: Busatto 2. SB: Wruble. HBP: Britton (by Wruble).
Pitching
DCC: Ashley Wruble-5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO, 1 HB.
CC: Smith-5 IP, 13 H, 12 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Wruble. Losing pitcher: Smith.
REDBANK VALLEY 25,
BROCKWAY 0, 4 innings
Score by Innings
Redbank;922;(12);—;25
Brockway;000;0;—;0
Redbank Valley—25
Torilynne Nelson cf 2310, Torrie Sayers 1112, Brooke Holben 2b 3312, Jennie Dinger 1101, Kristen Shaffer 3b 4132, Trista Bowser, 1011, Sami Leasure 1b 4321, Dakota Hetrick p 5442, Becca Kunselman dp 0000, Brynn Rearick 4233, Elaina Miller 4221, Alena Keller 1000, Lauren Smith 3221, Kaia Rearick rf 3321, Gabby Dinger 0000. Totals: 36-25-22-18.
Brockway—0
Morgan Lindemuth p 2000, Leah Lindemuth lf 2000, Mackenzie Overbeck ss 2000, Morgan Rendos 3b 2000, Emily Botwright 1b 2010, Grace Stewart c 1000, Callie Barber rf 1000, Katie McMeekin cf 1000, Emma Cavallini dp 1000, Alexis Gorham (flex) 2b 0000.
Errors: RBV 1, Brockway 3. LOB: RBV 5, Brockway 2. 2B: Nelson, Shaffer, Sayers. 3B: Hetrick.
Pitching
Redbank: Dakota Rearick-4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Brockway: Morgan Lindemuth-4 IP, 22 H, 25 R, 19 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hetrick. Losing pitcher: M. Lindemuth.
