SATURDAY
WILLIAMSPORT 8,
DuBOIS 3, 9 innings
Score by Innings
W'port;000;003;005;—;8
DuBois;000;000;300;—;3
Williamsport—8
Sam Reeder cf 3101, Jess Brooks 2b 5110, Skyler Colarusso 1b 4010, Kylie Segraves pr 0000, Avery Eiswerth lf 4241, Lainey Stone ss 3220, Katie Meale 3b 4222, Mikayla Aldenderfer p 5022, Mariah Wright cr 0000, Jayla Bartholemew rf 4012, Kalindi Maggs c 4000. Totals: 36-8-14-8.
DuBois—3
Sarah Snyder lf-p 4000, Kylee Bundy 2b 4110, Kaylee Sadowski 1b 3110, Mia Geer ph 1010, Lexi Ray cf 4121, Maddie Ho rf 4012, Lexi Smith dp 2000, Kacie Means c 3000, Maddie Smith 3b 3000, Tori Gregory ph 1000, Danessa Allison ss 3000, Molly Nosker (flex) p 0000, Abby Lecker (flex) lf 2010. Totals: 34-3-7-3.
Errors: W'port 1, DuBois 0. LOB: W'port 10, DuBois 5. DP: W'port 1, DuBois 1.
2B: Colarusso. 3B: Bartholemew; Ho. SAC: Meale. SB: Reeder, Eiswerth, Wright 2, Bartholemew; Ray.
Pitching
W'port: Mikayla Aldenderfer-9 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 12 SO.
DuBois: Molly Nosker-5 1/3 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Sarah Snyder-3 2/3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Aldenderfer. Losing pitcher: Snyder.
FRIDAY
ST. MARYS 8,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 3
Score by Innings
St. Marys;140;100;2;—;8
ECC;101;100;0;—;3
St. Marys—8
Maddie Bowes 2b 4121, Micayla Bothun cf 4310, Sydney Eckert 1b 3224, Haily Schatz pr 0000, Brianna Grotzinger rf-p 4011, Allison Schlimm c 1000, Emily Vollmer p-ch 2000, Britney Shaw 3b 3000, Megan McMackin ph 1000, Maura Fledderman p 2000, Mackenzie Gillen lf 1000, Maddie LeGrys dp 3121, Bekka Bauer ss 2110, Lauren Eckert (flex) lf-rf 0000. Totals: 30-8-9-7.
Elk County Catholic—3
Jenna Weisner 2b 2211, Brandi Clyde 1b 4011, Michelle Gerber p-3b 3010, Josie Smith ss 3010, Maggie Dinsmore dp 4011, Maddie taylor pr 0000, Hannah Barnett 3b-p 2000, Sady VanAlstine lf 3000, Brianna Weisner rf 3110, Emily Wolf cf 3000, Rosina Nero (flex) c 0000. Totals: 27-3-6-3.
Errors: St. Marys 1, ECC 3. LOB: St. Marys 4, ECC 8. DP: St. Marys 0, ECC 1. 2B: Bothun, Bauer. HR: Eckert 2; J. Weisner. SAC: Bauer. CS: LeGrys (by Nero).
Pitching
St. Marys: Maura Fledderman-2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Brianna Groyzinger-4 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO.
ECC: Michelle Gerber-3 1/3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Hannah Barnett-3 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Grotzinger. Losing pitcher Gerber.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 23,
UNION 0, 3 innings
Score by Innings
Union;000;—;0
DCC;(14)9x;—;23
Union—0
Sierra Salvo p 2000, Kira Marsh 3b 2000, Morgan Cumberland ss 0000, Frankee Remmick 2b 1010, Cassandra Best c 1000, Jada Zitzman lf 1000, drew Yoder cf 1000, Bella Murphy rf 1000. Totals: 10-0-1-0.
DuBois Central Catholic—23
Maia Cogley 2b 3322, Michaela Armanini ph 0100, Shayleigh Gulvas ss 2322, Rachel Miller ph 1011, Ashley Wruble p 3335, Mia Meholick c 1211, Natasha Kunselman ph 1000, Alyssa Bittner 1b 4321, Carley Semancik rf 2311, Jordy Kosko cf 3224, Chelsea Busatto dp 1100, Gabby Sabatose 3b 3112, Maddie Nasuti (flex) lf 0100. Totals: 24-23-15-18.
Errors: Union 5, DCC 1, LOB: Union 2, DCC 3. 2B: Kosko, Sabatose. 3B: Gulvas. HR: Wruble, Kosko. SF: Meholick. SB: Remmick; Cogley, Meholick.
Pitching
Union: Sierra Salvo-2 IP, 15 H, 23 R, 12 ER, 7 BB, 0 SO.
DCC: Ashley Wruble-3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Wruble. Losing pitcher: Salvo.
CLARION 13,
CLARION-LIMESTONE 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
C-L;000;00;—;0
Clarion;154;3x;—;13
Clarion-Limestone—0
Megan Stahlman p-ss 2000, Sadie Mahle cf 1000, Cassidy Makray 1b 2000, Abby Carl c 2000, Karleigh Aaron ss-p 2000, Megan Schimp 3b 2000, Orianna Walters lf 2010, Lizzy Gruver 2b 2000, Brooke Baughman rf 1000. Totals: 16-0-1-0.
Clarion—13
Kaitlyn Constantino 3b 3322, Carly best 2b 3321, Alexis Constantino ss 3112, Maya Thornton 1b 4213, Sadie Rudesyle p 3011, Wendy Beveridge ph 1010, Sidney Kiser cf 2011, MacKenzie DiTullio dp 2110, Tori Vega ph 1000, Brenna Campbell c 3220, Liz Saver rf 1100, Lindsey Kemmer (flex) lf 00000. Totals: 26-13-12-10.
Errors: C-L 3, Clarion 0. LOB: C-L 2, Clarion 7. 3B: Kaitlyn Constantino.
Pitching
C-L: Megan Stahlman-3 IP, 11 H, 10 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Karleigh Aaron-1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Clarion: Sadie Rudesyle-5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 SO.
Winning pitcher: Rudesyle. Losing pitcher: Stahlman.
