FRIDAY, July 12
Baseball
11-year-old All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Franklin
Game 1: DuBois 10, Harborcreek 4
Senior League All-Stars
State Tournament
at DuBois
Game 9: Montoursville 6, Pennridge 4
Game 10: Hollidaysburg 15, Hanover Township 11
Game 11: Elk-McKean 4, Upper Moreland 3
Junior League All-Stars
State Tournament
at Berwick
Game 5: Cain 16, Indiana 4
Game 6: Fairchance 12, Berwick 2
Game 7: Morrisville 7, Clinton 0
Game 8: St. Marys 3, Pittston 2
SATURDAY, July 13
Baseball
Little League All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Brockway
Game 1: Meadville 8, Clarion 5
Game 2: Harborcreek 4, DuBois 2
11-year-old All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Franklin
Game 2: DuBois vs. Butler Township, late
Senior League All-Stars
State Tournament
at DuBois
Game 12: Hollidaysburg 6, Montoursville 4
Game 13: Hollidaysburg 6, Upper Moreland 5
American Legion
Jefferson County League
Playoffs
Clearfield 5, DuBois 2
Softball
Minor League All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Corry
Championship
Game 4: St. Marys 13, Northwestern 3
Junior League All-Stars
State Tournament
at Berwick
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, no report
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, no report
Game 11: St. Marys 8, Morrisville 5
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, no report