FRIDAY, July 12

Baseball

11-year-old All-Stars

Section 1 Tournament

at Franklin

Game 1: DuBois 10, Harborcreek 4

Senior League All-Stars

State Tournament

at DuBois

Game 9: Montoursville 6, Pennridge 4

Game 10: Hollidaysburg 15, Hanover Township 11

Game 11: Elk-McKean 4, Upper Moreland 3

Junior League All-Stars

State Tournament

at Berwick

Game 5: Cain 16, Indiana 4

Game 6: Fairchance 12, Berwick 2

Game 7: Morrisville 7, Clinton 0

Game 8: St. Marys 3, Pittston 2

SATURDAY, July 13

Baseball

Little League All-Stars

Section 1 Tournament

at Brockway

Game 1: Meadville 8, Clarion 5

Game 2: Harborcreek 4, DuBois 2

11-year-old All-Stars

Section 1 Tournament

at Franklin

Game 2: DuBois vs. Butler Township, late

Senior League All-Stars

State Tournament

at DuBois

Game 12: Hollidaysburg 6, Montoursville 4

Game 13: Hollidaysburg 6, Upper Moreland 5

American Legion

Jefferson County League

Playoffs

Clearfield 5, DuBois 2

Softball

Minor League All-Stars

Section 1 Tournament

at Corry

Championship

Game 4: St. Marys 13, Northwestern 3

Junior League All-Stars

State Tournament

at Berwick

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, no report

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, no report

Game 11: St. Marys 8, Morrisville 5

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, no report

Recommended for you

Tags