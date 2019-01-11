FRIDAY, Jan. 11

Boys Basketball

DuBois Central Catholic 50, Kane 42

Cameron County 66, Brockway 54

Brookville 54, Bradford 49

Elk County Catholic 45, St. Marys 35

Johnsonburg 37, Ridgway 31

DuBois Christian School at Calvary Huntingdon, no report

Girls Basketball

Kane 47, DuBois Central Catholic 23

Brookville 57, Bradford 47

Ridgway 57, Sheffield 21

DuBois Christian School at Calvary Huntingdon, no report

Wrestling

Johnsonburg 42, Curwensville 33

SATURDAY, Jan. 12

Boys Basketball

DuBois 62, Warren 48

Men's Semi-Pro Basketball

Overseas Exposure Showcase

at DuBois Middle School

DuBois Dream 113, Buffalo Blue Hawks 64

Chautauqua Hurricane 77, NYC Black Eagles 69

Consolation game: Buffalo Blue Hawks vs. NYC Black Eagles

Championship game: DuBois vs. Chautauqua Hurricane

Girls Basketball

St. Marys 37, Elk County Catholic 28

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.