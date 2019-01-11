FRIDAY, Jan. 11
Boys Basketball
DuBois Central Catholic 50, Kane 42
Cameron County 66, Brockway 54
Brookville 54, Bradford 49
Elk County Catholic 45, St. Marys 35
Johnsonburg 37, Ridgway 31
DuBois Christian School at Calvary Huntingdon, no report
Girls Basketball
Kane 47, DuBois Central Catholic 23
Brookville 57, Bradford 47
Ridgway 57, Sheffield 21
DuBois Christian School at Calvary Huntingdon, no report
Wrestling
Johnsonburg 42, Curwensville 33
SATURDAY, Jan. 12
Boys Basketball
DuBois 62, Warren 48
Men's Semi-Pro Basketball
Overseas Exposure Showcase
at DuBois Middle School
DuBois Dream 113, Buffalo Blue Hawks 64
Chautauqua Hurricane 77, NYC Black Eagles 69
Consolation game: Buffalo Blue Hawks vs. NYC Black Eagles
Championship game: DuBois vs. Chautauqua Hurricane
Girls Basketball
St. Marys 37, Elk County Catholic 28
