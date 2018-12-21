FRIDAY, Dec. 21

Boys Basketball

Brookville 48, St. Marys 26

Elk County Catholic 77, Punxsutawney 33

Ridgway 49, Clarion-Limestone 24

Girls Basketball

DuBois 46, Cranberry 32

Elk County Catholic 42, Brockway 34

St. Marys 53, Brookville 39

Ridgway 43, Cameron County 32

Wrestling

Brookville 53, Falconer 13

Cranberry, Clarion at Johnsonburg

SATURDAY, Dec. 22

Boys Basketball

DuBois 44, Central Mountain 43

Youngsville at DuBois Central Catholic, no report

Brockway at Elk County Catholic, no report

Wrestling

Brookville 67, Cambridge Springs 12

