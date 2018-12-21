FRIDAY, Dec. 21
Boys Basketball
Brookville 48, St. Marys 26
Elk County Catholic 77, Punxsutawney 33
Ridgway 49, Clarion-Limestone 24
Girls Basketball
DuBois 46, Cranberry 32
Elk County Catholic 42, Brockway 34
St. Marys 53, Brookville 39
Ridgway 43, Cameron County 32
Wrestling
Brookville 53, Falconer 13
Cranberry, Clarion at Johnsonburg
SATURDAY, Dec. 22
Boys Basketball
DuBois 44, Central Mountain 43
Youngsville at DuBois Central Catholic, no report
Brockway at Elk County Catholic, no report
Wrestling
Brookville 67, Cambridge Springs 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.