FRIDAY, March 15

Girls Basketball

PIAA

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

(10-1) West Middlesex 61, (9-1) Kane 31

(5-1) Everett 59 (9-2) A-C Valley 36

College Baseball

Game 1: Penn State DuBois 6, Mercyhurst-North East 4

Game 2: Mercyhurst-North East 14, Penn State DuBois 1, 5 inn.

SATURDAY, March 16

Boys Basketball

PIAA

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

(7-1) Our Lady of Sacred Heart (OLSH) 68, (9-1) Ridgway 54

Men's Semi-Pro Basketball

Chautauqua Hurricane at DuBois Dream, no report

