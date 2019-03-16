FRIDAY, March 15
Girls Basketball
PIAA
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
(10-1) West Middlesex 61, (9-1) Kane 31
(5-1) Everett 59 (9-2) A-C Valley 36
College Baseball
Game 1: Penn State DuBois 6, Mercyhurst-North East 4
Game 2: Mercyhurst-North East 14, Penn State DuBois 1, 5 inn.
SATURDAY, March 16
Boys Basketball
PIAA
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
(7-1) Our Lady of Sacred Heart (OLSH) 68, (9-1) Ridgway 54
Men's Semi-Pro Basketball
Chautauqua Hurricane at DuBois Dream, no report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.