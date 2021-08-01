Saturday, July 31

Baseball

Federation League

Finals

(Best-of-7 series)

Game 4: (1) DuBois 8, (3) Rossiter 2

Minor League All-Stars

Pennsylvania State Tournament

at Newville

Game 15 (if-necessary championship): Aston Middletown 13, Mifflinburg 6

Junior League All-Stars

State Tournament

at DuBois

Game 10: Downingtown 11, Warrior Run 1

Game 11: Radnor-Wayne 5, Downingtown 4

Sunday, July 31

Baseball

Federation League

Finals

(Best-of-7 series)

Game 5: (3) Rossiter at (1) DuBois, 6 p.m.

Junior League All-Stars

State Tournament

at DuBois

Game 12 (championship): Radnor-Wayne vs. Southern Lehigh, 1 p.m.

Game 13 (if-necessary championship): Radnor-Wayne vs. Southern Lehigh, 4 p.m.

