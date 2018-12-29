FRIDAY, Dec. 28
Boys Basketball
DuBois Holiday Tournament
Brockway 59, DuBois Central Catholic 52
DuBois 46, Brookville 37
Elk County Holiday Tournament
Ridgway 45, Johnsonburg 26
Elk County Catholic 58, St. Marys 29
Girls Basketball
Brookville Holiday Tournament
Consolation game: DuBois 40, Brockway 29
Championship game: Brookville 59, DuBois Central Catholic 35
Elk County Holiday Tournament
Johnsonburg 39, Elk County Catholic 29
St. Marys 41, Ridgway 26
SATURDAY, Dec. 29
Boys Basketball
DuBois Holiday Tournament
Consolation game: Brookville 53, DuBois Central Catholic 52
Championship game: DuBois vs. Brockway, 7:30 p.m.
Elk County Holiday Tournament
Consolation game: Johnsonburg def. St. Marys (no score available)
Championship game: Ridgway vs. Elk County Catholic, 8 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Elk County Holiday Tournament
Consolation game: Elk County Catholic def. Ridgway (no score available)
Championship game: St. Marys 41, Johnsonburg 31
