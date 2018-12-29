FRIDAY, Dec. 28

Boys Basketball

DuBois Holiday Tournament

Brockway 59, DuBois Central Catholic 52

DuBois 46, Brookville 37

Elk County Holiday Tournament

Ridgway 45, Johnsonburg 26

Elk County Catholic 58, St. Marys 29

Girls Basketball

Brookville Holiday Tournament

Consolation game: DuBois 40, Brockway 29

Championship game: Brookville 59, DuBois Central Catholic 35

Elk County Holiday Tournament

Johnsonburg 39, Elk County Catholic 29

St. Marys 41, Ridgway 26

SATURDAY, Dec. 29

Boys Basketball

DuBois Holiday Tournament

Consolation game: Brookville 53, DuBois Central Catholic 52

Championship game: DuBois vs. Brockway, 7:30 p.m.

Elk County Holiday Tournament

Consolation game: Johnsonburg def. St. Marys (no score available)

Championship game: Ridgway vs. Elk County Catholic, 8 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Elk County Holiday Tournament

Consolation game: Elk County Catholic def. Ridgway (no score available)

Championship game: St. Marys 41, Johnsonburg 31

