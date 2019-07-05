FRIDAY, July 5

Baseball

Minor League All-Stars

District 10

Game 9: DuBois 12, St. Marys 5

Game 10: Punxsutawney 3, 4 innings

Little League All-Stars

District 10

Championship

Game 12: DuBois 10, St. Marys 0, 4 innings

Junior League All-Stars

District 10

Game 3: DuBois 16, Fox Township 0, 4 innings

Game 4: Punxsutawney 11, Kane 6

Softball

Minor League All-Stars

District 10

Championship

Game 8: Punxsutawney at St. Marys, ppd. to today

Junior League All-Stars

Section 1 Tournament

at Cochranton

Game 1: St. Marys 9, Corry 5

Game 2: St. Mary vs. Cochranton, suspended

SATURDAY, July 6

Softball

Junior League All-Stars

Section 1 Tournament

at Cochranton

Game 2: St. Mary 7, Cochranton 6

Game 3: Cochranton 8, Corry 7

