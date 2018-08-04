Friday, August 3
Baseball
Junior League
East Regional
at Freehold, N.J.
Game 3: New Jersey 6, New Hampshire 5
Game 4: Elk-McKean 4,. New Jersey (host) 0
Game 5: Maryland 6, Delaware 5
Game 6: New York 5, Rhode Island 2
Saturday, August 4
Baseball
Federation League
Championship Series
Game 2: Sykesville 11, DuBois 9; series tied 1-1
Junior League
East Regional
at Freehold, N.J.
Game 7: New Jersey winner 19, Maine 8
Game 8: New Jersey (host) 7, Massachusetts 3
Game 9: Delaware vs. New Hampshire, late
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.