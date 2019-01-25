FRIDAY, Jan. 25
Boys Basketball
DuBois 61, Punxsutawney 52
Ridgway 61, DuBois Central Catholic 34
Curwensville 63, Brockway 60
St. Marys 50, Brookville 43
Elk County Catholic 36, Johnsonburg 34
DuBois Christian School at Blair County Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
DuBois Central Catholic at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.
Curwensville 45, Brockway 40
Johnsonburg 41, Elk County Catholic 34
DuBois Christian School at Blair County Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
St. Marys at Bellefonte, no report
SATURDAY, Jan. 26
Men's College Basketball
Penn State York 95, Penn State DuBois 58
Girls Basketball
Bald Eagle Area at DuBois, no report
Women's College Basketball
Penn State DuBois 83, Penn State York 60
