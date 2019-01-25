FRIDAY, Jan. 25

Boys Basketball

DuBois 61, Punxsutawney 52

Ridgway 61, DuBois Central Catholic 34

Curwensville 63, Brockway 60

St. Marys 50, Brookville 43

Elk County Catholic 36, Johnsonburg 34

DuBois Christian School at Blair County Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

DuBois Central Catholic at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.

Curwensville 45, Brockway 40

Johnsonburg 41, Elk County Catholic 34

DuBois Christian School at Blair County Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

St. Marys at Bellefonte, no report

SATURDAY, Jan. 26

Men's College Basketball

Penn State York 95, Penn State DuBois 58

Girls Basketball

Bald Eagle Area at DuBois, no report

Women's College Basketball

Penn State DuBois 83, Penn State York 60

