FRIDAY, Feb 8

Boys Basketball

Punxsutawney 54, DuBois 47

Ridgway 66, Brockway 26

Brookville 44, Bradford 43

 Elk County Catholic 78, St. Marys 55

Johnsonburg 50, Kane 39

DuBois Christian School at Centre County Christian, no report

Girls Basketball

Ridgway 42, Brockway 39

Brookville 66, Bradford 33

Kane 58, Johnsonburg 50

DuBois Christian School at Centre County Christian, no report

Women's College Basketball

Penn State DuBois 75, Penn State New Kensington 26

Wresting

PIAA Team Tournament

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Southern Columbia 51, Brookville 21

Second Round Consolations

Brookville 27, Muncy 24

Rifle

Bishop Carroll at DuBois, ppd.

SATURDAY, Feb. 9

Boys Basketball

Elk County Catholic 59, DuBois 54, OT

DuBois Central Catholic at Johnsonburg, no report

Brockway 69, Kane 58

Men's Semi-Pro Basketball

Lords of War at DuBois Dream, late

Girls Basketball

Johnsonburg 44, DuBois Central Catholic 36

St. Marys 38, Elk County Catholic 26

Wrestling

PIAA Team Tournament

Third Round Consolations

Brookville 36, Notre Dame-Green Pond 32

Consolation Semifinals

Brookville 33, Saucon Valley 32

Consolation Finals

Chestnut Ridge 46, Brookville 18

Regular Season

DuBois at Bison Duals, no report

Gymnastics

DuBois at Bellefonte Bash or League Championships, no report

Rifle

DuBois at NRA Junior Sectional, at DuBois Rifle & Pistol Club, no report

