FRIDAY, Feb 8
Boys Basketball
Punxsutawney 54, DuBois 47
Ridgway 66, Brockway 26
Brookville 44, Bradford 43
Elk County Catholic 78, St. Marys 55
Johnsonburg 50, Kane 39
DuBois Christian School at Centre County Christian, no report
Girls Basketball
Ridgway 42, Brockway 39
Brookville 66, Bradford 33
Kane 58, Johnsonburg 50
DuBois Christian School at Centre County Christian, no report
Women's College Basketball
Penn State DuBois 75, Penn State New Kensington 26
Wresting
PIAA Team Tournament
Class AA
Quarterfinals
Southern Columbia 51, Brookville 21
Second Round Consolations
Brookville 27, Muncy 24
Rifle
Bishop Carroll at DuBois, ppd.
SATURDAY, Feb. 9
Boys Basketball
Elk County Catholic 59, DuBois 54, OT
DuBois Central Catholic at Johnsonburg, no report
Brockway 69, Kane 58
Men's Semi-Pro Basketball
Lords of War at DuBois Dream, late
Girls Basketball
Johnsonburg 44, DuBois Central Catholic 36
St. Marys 38, Elk County Catholic 26
Wrestling
PIAA Team Tournament
Third Round Consolations
Brookville 36, Notre Dame-Green Pond 32
Consolation Semifinals
Brookville 33, Saucon Valley 32
Consolation Finals
Chestnut Ridge 46, Brookville 18
Regular Season
DuBois at Bison Duals, no report
Gymnastics
DuBois at Bellefonte Bash or League Championships, no report
Rifle
DuBois at NRA Junior Sectional, at DuBois Rifle & Pistol Club, no report
