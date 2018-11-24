SATURDAY, Nov. 24
Football
PIAA
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
(10-1) Wilmington 56, (9-1) Ridgway 14
Class A
Quarterfinals
(10-1) Farrell 48, (9-1) Coudersport 6
Cloudy skies with some morning fog. High 43F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Occasional rain. Some snow showers mixing in in the afternoon. High 43F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
...PATCHES OF ICE POSSIBLE... THE TEMPERATURES CONTINUE HANG RIGHT AROUND FREEZING OVER MUCH OF CENTRAL PA. WHILE THE STEADY, HEAVIER RAIN HAS MOVED TO THE EAST, PATCHY DRIZZLE WILL OCCUR THROUGH MUCH OF THE NIGHT OVER THE CENTRAL MOUNTAINS. THE TEMPERATURES ARE STILL EXPECTED TO RISE OVERNIGHT IN MOST PLACES, BUT ONLY A DEGREE OR TWO, AND COULD DIP JUST A DEGREE BEFORE RISING. SO, THERE IS A SMALL CHANCE THAT PATCHES OF ICE COULD OCCUR OVERNIGHT. PLEASE USE EXTRA CAUTION ON UNTREATED ROADS AND SIDEWALKS.
Wind: WSW @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.3 mi
Wind: WSW @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.4 mi
Wind: WSW @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.3 mi
Wind: WSW @ 8mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1 mi
Wind: WSW @ 6mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.83 mi
Wind: WSW @ 5mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.87 mi
Wind: WSW @ 6mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.1 mi
Wind: WSW @ 7mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.9 mi
Wind: WSW @ 7mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.5 mi
Wind: WSW @ 7mph
Precip: 19% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: W @ 7mph
Precip: 23% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: W @ 7mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
