FRIDAY, Feb. 22
Boys Basketball
District 9
Class 2A
Semifinals
(1) Coudersport 83, (4) Karns City 67
(2) Ridgway 42, (3) Keystone 38
Class 4A
Semifinals
(2) Bradford 58 (3) St. Marys 35
Girls Basketball
District 6-8-9
Class 5A
Semifinals
Hollidaysburg 49 (4) DuBois 19
District 9
Class 4A
Semifinals
(2) St. Marys 51, (3) Clearfield 30
Class A
Semifinals
(1) Johnsonburg 59 (5) Otto-Eldred 39
SATURDAY, Feb. 23
Men's Semi-Pro Basketball
New York Crusaders at DuBois Dream, late
