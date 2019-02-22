FRIDAY, Feb. 22

Boys Basketball

District 9

Class 2A

Semifinals

(1) Coudersport 83, (4) Karns City 67

(2) Ridgway 42, (3) Keystone 38

Class 4A

Semifinals

(2) Bradford 58 (3) St. Marys 35

Girls Basketball

District 6-8-9

Class 5A

Semifinals

Hollidaysburg 49 (4) DuBois 19

District 9

Class 4A

Semifinals

(2) St. Marys 51, (3) Clearfield 30

Class A

Semifinals

(1) Johnsonburg 59 (5) Otto-Eldred 39

SATURDAY, Feb. 23

Men's Semi-Pro Basketball

New York Crusaders at DuBois Dream, late

