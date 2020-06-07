Local Sports Schedule

DuBOIS — Here is the schedule for upcoming games in the Federation League and The Tri-State Collegiate Baseball League:

Sunday, June 7

Federation League

DuBois 12, Rossiter 3

Brookville 3, Sykesville 1

Pulaski 5, PGP Huskers 1

Spike Island Pirates 13, Hepburnia 0

Tuesday, June 9

Federation League

DuBois at PGP Husker, 6 p.m.

Spike Island Pirates at Brookville, 6 p.m.

Pulaski Generals at Sykesville, 6 p.m.

Hepburnia at Rossiter, 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 11

Federation League

Hepburnia at Spike Island Pirates, 6 p.m.

Rossiter at Sykesville, 6 p.m.

PGP Huskers at DuBois, 6 p.m.

Brookville at Pulaski, at Stern Family Field, 6 p.m.

Friday, June 12

Tri-State Collegiate League

Butler Bluesox at DuBois Bucks (DH), 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 14

Federation League

PGP at Rossiter, 2 p.m.

Brookville at DuBois, 2 p.m.

Pulaski at Hepburnia, 4 p.m.

Sykesville at Spike Island Pirates, 6 p.m.

Tri-State Collegiate League

DuBois Bucks at Steel City Blacksox (DH), TBA

Harvick cruises to Atlanta win

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Kevin Harvick turned in another dominating run at Atlanta Motor Speedway, cruising to victory over Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. in the NASCAR Cup race Sunday.

Competing again in front of empty grandstands, Harvick won for the second time since NASCAR returned from the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, adding to his emotional victory at Darlington in the first race back.

Harvick came into the day having led 1,138 laps on the 1.54-mile Atlanta trioval, far more than any other driver in the 40-car field.

This one was more of the same. Harvick now has three victories in Atlanta, following up his triumphs in 2001 and 2018.

On a reverse victory lap, Harvick held three fingers outside his car, a tribute to the late Dale Earnhardt.

