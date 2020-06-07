Local Sports Schedule
DuBOIS — Here is the schedule for upcoming games in the Federation League and The Tri-State Collegiate Baseball League:
Sunday, June 7
Federation League
DuBois 12, Rossiter 3
Brookville 3, Sykesville 1
Pulaski 5, PGP Huskers 1
Spike Island Pirates 13, Hepburnia 0
Tuesday, June 9
Federation League
DuBois at PGP Husker, 6 p.m.
Spike Island Pirates at Brookville, 6 p.m.
Pulaski Generals at Sykesville, 6 p.m.
Hepburnia at Rossiter, 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 11
Federation League
Hepburnia at Spike Island Pirates, 6 p.m.
Rossiter at Sykesville, 6 p.m.
PGP Huskers at DuBois, 6 p.m.
Brookville at Pulaski, at Stern Family Field, 6 p.m.
Friday, June 12
Tri-State Collegiate League
Butler Bluesox at DuBois Bucks (DH), 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 14
Federation League
PGP at Rossiter, 2 p.m.
Brookville at DuBois, 2 p.m.
Pulaski at Hepburnia, 4 p.m.
Sykesville at Spike Island Pirates, 6 p.m.
Tri-State Collegiate League
DuBois Bucks at Steel City Blacksox (DH), TBA
Harvick cruises to Atlanta win
HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Kevin Harvick turned in another dominating run at Atlanta Motor Speedway, cruising to victory over Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. in the NASCAR Cup race Sunday.
Competing again in front of empty grandstands, Harvick won for the second time since NASCAR returned from the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, adding to his emotional victory at Darlington in the first race back.
Harvick came into the day having led 1,138 laps on the 1.54-mile Atlanta trioval, far more than any other driver in the 40-car field.
This one was more of the same. Harvick now has three victories in Atlanta, following up his triumphs in 2001 and 2018.
On a reverse victory lap, Harvick held three fingers outside his car, a tribute to the late Dale Earnhardt.