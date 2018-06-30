SUNDAY, July 1

Baseball

11-Year-Old All-Stars

District 10 Tournament

Game 2: DuBois vs. Brookville, 4 p.m.

Little League All-Stars

District 10 Tournament

Game 7: DuBois Johnsonburg/Kane, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Brockway at St. Marys, 4 p.m.

American Legion

Jefferson County League

Curwensville at DuBois, 6 p.m.

Federation League

DuBois at Rossiter, 4 p.m.

Sykesville at Pulaski, 2 p.m.

Softball

Minor League All-Stars

District 10 Tournament

Championship

Game 10: St. Marys at Punxsutawney, 4 p.m.

MONDAY, July 2

Baseball

Minor League All-Stars

District 10 Tournament

Game 4: Elk-McKean vs. St. Marys-Brockway loser, 6 p.m.

American Legion

Jefferson County League

Curwensville at Punxsutawney, 6 p.m.

Elk County League

Fox Township at Brockway, 6 p.m.

Ridgway at Wilcox, 6 p.m.

St. Marys at Bradford, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, July 3

Baseball

11-Year-Old All-Stars

District 10 Tournament

Game 3: St. Marys vs. Game 2 loser, 6 p.m.

Baseball

Little League All-Stars

District 10 Tournament

Game 9: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.