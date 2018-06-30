SUNDAY, July 1
Baseball
11-Year-Old All-Stars
District 10 Tournament
Game 2: DuBois vs. Brookville, 4 p.m.
Little League All-Stars
District 10 Tournament
Game 7: DuBois Johnsonburg/Kane, 4 p.m.
Game 8: Brockway at St. Marys, 4 p.m.
American Legion
Jefferson County League
Curwensville at DuBois, 6 p.m.
Federation League
DuBois at Rossiter, 4 p.m.
Sykesville at Pulaski, 2 p.m.
Softball
Minor League All-Stars
District 10 Tournament
Championship
Game 10: St. Marys at Punxsutawney, 4 p.m.
MONDAY, July 2
Baseball
Minor League All-Stars
District 10 Tournament
Game 4: Elk-McKean vs. St. Marys-Brockway loser, 6 p.m.
American Legion
Jefferson County League
Curwensville at Punxsutawney, 6 p.m.
Elk County League
Fox Township at Brockway, 6 p.m.
Ridgway at Wilcox, 6 p.m.
St. Marys at Bradford, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, July 3
Baseball
11-Year-Old All-Stars
District 10 Tournament
Game 3: St. Marys vs. Game 2 loser, 6 p.m.
Baseball
Little League All-Stars
District 10 Tournament
Game 9: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6 p.m.
