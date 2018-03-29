MONDAY, April 2
College Baseball
Penn State Greater Allegheny at Penn State DuBois, 2 p.m. (DH)
College Softball
Penn State Greater Allegheny at Penn State DuBois, 2 p.m. (DH)
Softball
Brookville at DuBois Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
DuBois at Punxsutawney, 3:30 p.m.
St. Marys at Clearfield, 3:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, April 3
Baseball
Elk County Catholic at Cameron County, 4:15 p.m.
Punxsutawney at St. Marys, 4:15 p.m.
Johnsonburg at Coudersport, 4:15 p.m.
Softball
Elk County Catholic at DuBois, at City Park Field, 4:15 p.m.
Johnsonburg at Coudersport, 4:30 p.m.
College Softball
Penn State DuBois at Kent State-Tuscarawas, 2 p.m. (DH)
Track and Field
DuBois, DuBois Central Catholic at Elk County Catholic, 4 p.m.
Brookville at Punxsutawney, 4 p.m.
St. Marys, Kane at Bradford, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Brockway at DuBois Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
St. Marys at Elk County Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Bradford at Johnsonburg, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Altoona at DuBois, 7:15 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, April 4
Baseball
Punxsutawney at DuBois, 4 p.m.
Johnsonburg at DuBois Central Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Kane at Brockway, 4 p.m.
Brookville at Oil City, 4 p.m.
Altoona at St. Marys, 4:30 p.m.
College Baseball
Central Penn at Penn State DuBois, 5:30 p.m. (DH)
Softball
DuBois at Punxsutawney, 4:30 p.m.
DuBois Central Catholic at Johnsonburg, 4:15 p.m.
Brockway at Kane, 4:15 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Curwensville, 4:15 p.m.
St. Marys at Altoona, 4:30 p.m.
College Softball
Penn State DuBois at Cincinnati-Clermont, 3:30 p.m. (DH)
Boys Tennis
Elk County Catholic at Johnsonburg, 3:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, April 5
Baseball
DuBois Central Catholic at Bradford, 4:15 p.m.
Curwensville at Elk County Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
College Baseball
Butler County Community College at Penn State DuBois, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
DuBois at Johnsonburg, 3:30 p.m.
DuBois Central Catholic at St. Marys, 3:30 p.m.
Brockway at Bradford, 3:30 p.m.
Clearfield at Elk County Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, April 6
Baseball
Altoona at DuBois, 4:30 p.m.
Brookville at Brockway, 4 p.m.
Coudersport at St. Marys, 4:15 p.m.
Curwensville at West Branch, 4:15 p.m.
College Baseball
Penn State Fayette at Penn State DuBois, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
Brookville at Brockway, 4:15 p.m.
Bradford at Elk County Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Cranberry at Johnsonburg, 4:15 p.m.
Curwensville at West Branch, 4:30 p.m.
College Softball
Penn State Fayette at Penn State DuBois, 6 p.m. (DH)
SATURDAY, April 7
College Baseball
Penn State DuBois at Penn State Fayette, 2 p.m. (DH)
Softball
Curwensville at Brockway, 10 a.m.
College Softball
Penn State DuBois at Penn State Fayette, 2 p.m. (DH)
Track and Field
Elk County Catholic, Johnsonburg, St. Marys at Igloo Invite, at Altoona's Mansion Park, 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.