MONDAY, April 2

College Baseball

Penn State Greater Allegheny at Penn State DuBois, 2 p.m. (DH)

College Softball

Penn State Greater Allegheny at Penn State DuBois, 2 p.m. (DH)

Softball

Brookville at DuBois Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

DuBois at Punxsutawney, 3:30 p.m.

St. Marys at Clearfield, 3:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, April 3

Baseball

Elk County Catholic at Cameron County, 4:15 p.m.

Punxsutawney at St. Marys, 4:15 p.m.

Johnsonburg at Coudersport, 4:15 p.m.

Softball

Elk County Catholic at DuBois, at City Park Field, 4:15 p.m.

Johnsonburg at Coudersport, 4:30 p.m.

College Softball

Penn State DuBois at Kent State-Tuscarawas, 2 p.m. (DH)

Track and Field

DuBois, DuBois Central Catholic at Elk County Catholic, 4 p.m.

Brookville at Punxsutawney, 4 p.m.

St. Marys, Kane at Bradford, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Brockway at DuBois Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

St. Marys at Elk County Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

Bradford at Johnsonburg, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Altoona at DuBois, 7:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, April 4

Baseball

Punxsutawney at DuBois, 4 p.m.

Johnsonburg at DuBois Central Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Kane at Brockway, 4 p.m.

Brookville at Oil City, 4 p.m.

Altoona at St. Marys, 4:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Central Penn at Penn State DuBois, 5:30 p.m. (DH)

Softball

DuBois at Punxsutawney, 4:30 p.m.

DuBois Central Catholic at Johnsonburg, 4:15 p.m.

Brockway at Kane, 4:15 p.m.

Elk County Catholic at Curwensville, 4:15 p.m.

St. Marys at Altoona, 4:30 p.m.

College Softball

Penn State DuBois at Cincinnati-Clermont, 3:30 p.m. (DH)

Boys Tennis

Elk County Catholic at Johnsonburg, 3:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, April 5

Baseball

DuBois Central Catholic at Bradford, 4:15 p.m.

Curwensville at Elk County Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

College Baseball

Butler County Community College at Penn State DuBois, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

DuBois at Johnsonburg, 3:30 p.m.

DuBois Central Catholic at St. Marys, 3:30 p.m.

Brockway at Bradford, 3:30 p.m.

Clearfield at Elk County Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, April 6

Baseball

Altoona at DuBois, 4:30 p.m.

Brookville at Brockway, 4 p.m.

Coudersport at St. Marys, 4:15 p.m.

Curwensville at West Branch, 4:15 p.m.

College Baseball

Penn State Fayette at Penn State DuBois, 6:30 p.m.

Softball

Brookville at Brockway, 4:15 p.m.

Bradford at Elk County Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Cranberry at Johnsonburg, 4:15 p.m.

Curwensville at West Branch, 4:30 p.m.

College Softball

Penn State Fayette at Penn State DuBois, 6 p.m. (DH)

SATURDAY, April 7

College Baseball

Penn State DuBois at Penn State Fayette, 2 p.m. (DH)

Softball

Curwensville at Brockway, 10 a.m.

College Softball

Penn State DuBois at Penn State Fayette, 2 p.m. (DH)

Track and Field

Elk County Catholic, Johnsonburg, St. Marys at Igloo Invite, at Altoona's Mansion Park, 9 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.