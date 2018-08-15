THURDAY, August 16
Boys Golf
St. Marys at Coudersport Invitational, 9 a.m.
Baseball
Junior League
World Series
at Taylor, Mich.
Game 17: Illinois vs. California, 4 p.m.
Game 18: Mexico vs. Australia, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, August 17
Boys Golf
DuBois, DuBois Central Catholic, Elk County Catholic, St. Marys in DuBois-St. Marys Challenge, at Leaning Pines, 8 a.m.
Girls Golf
Bradford at Ridgway, 10 a.m.
