MONDAY, August 20

Girls Tennis

DuBois at Elk County Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

Brockway at Punxsutawney, 3:30 p.m.

Bradford at St. Marys, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

DuBois, DuBois Central Catholic, Elk County Catholic, Ridgway, St. Marys at Bavarian Hills Tournament, 9:30 a.m.

Girls Golf

Brockway, Brookville, DuBois, Punxsutawney, Ridgway at Curwensville, 3 p.m.

TUESDAY, August 21

Girls Tennis

Elk County Catholic at Brockway, 3:30 p.m.

St. Marys at Johnsonburg, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

DuBois at Brockway, 10 a.m.

Curwensville, Clearfield at Brookville, 12 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, August 22

Girls Tennis

Altoona at DuBois, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Punxsutawney at DuBois Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

Ridgway at Brockway, 10 a.m.

THURSDAY, August 23

Girls Tennis

DuBois at St. Marys, 3:30 p.m.

Brockway at Clearfield, 3:30 p.m.

Brookville at Punxsutawney, 10 a.m.

Boys Golf

DuBois at Curwensville, 3:30 p.m.

Brockway at DuBois Central Catholic, 10 a.m.

St. Marys at Ridgway, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Brockway, Brookville, Curwensville, Punxsutawney, Ridgway at DuBois, 3 p.m.

FRIDAY, August 24

Football

Clearfield at DuBois, 7 p.m.

Brockway at Karns City, 7 p.m.

Bradford at Brookville, 7 p.m.

Elk County Catholic at Curwensville, 7 p.m.

Ridgway at St. Marys, 7 p.m.

Punxsutawney at Clarion, 7 p.m.

Redbank Valley at Keystone, 7 p.m.

Union/A-C Valley at Clarion-Limestone, 7 p.m.

