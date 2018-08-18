MONDAY, August 20
Girls Tennis
DuBois at Elk County Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Brockway at Punxsutawney, 3:30 p.m.
Bradford at St. Marys, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
DuBois, DuBois Central Catholic, Elk County Catholic, Ridgway, St. Marys at Bavarian Hills Tournament, 9:30 a.m.
Girls Golf
Brockway, Brookville, DuBois, Punxsutawney, Ridgway at Curwensville, 3 p.m.
TUESDAY, August 21
Girls Tennis
Elk County Catholic at Brockway, 3:30 p.m.
St. Marys at Johnsonburg, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
DuBois at Brockway, 10 a.m.
Curwensville, Clearfield at Brookville, 12 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, August 22
Girls Tennis
Altoona at DuBois, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Punxsutawney at DuBois Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Ridgway at Brockway, 10 a.m.
THURSDAY, August 23
Girls Tennis
DuBois at St. Marys, 3:30 p.m.
Brockway at Clearfield, 3:30 p.m.
Brookville at Punxsutawney, 10 a.m.
Boys Golf
DuBois at Curwensville, 3:30 p.m.
Brockway at DuBois Central Catholic, 10 a.m.
St. Marys at Ridgway, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Brockway, Brookville, Curwensville, Punxsutawney, Ridgway at DuBois, 3 p.m.
FRIDAY, August 24
Football
Clearfield at DuBois, 7 p.m.
Brockway at Karns City, 7 p.m.
Bradford at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
Ridgway at St. Marys, 7 p.m.
Punxsutawney at Clarion, 7 p.m.
Redbank Valley at Keystone, 7 p.m.
Union/A-C Valley at Clarion-Limestone, 7 p.m.
