WEDNESDAY, Dec. 5

Basketball

Men's College

Penn State DuBois at Penn State Fayette, 8 p.m.

Women's College

Penn State DuBois at Penn State Fayette, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, Dec. 7

Boys Basketball

Keystone Tip-off Tournament

DuBois vs. Clarion, 6:30 p.m.

St. Marys vs. Keystone, 8 p.m.

DCC Tip-off Tournament

Marion Center vs. Johnsonburg, 6 p.m.

Punxsutawney vs. DuBois Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Brookville Tip-off Tournament

Brockway vs. Warren, 5:30 p.m.

Brookville vs. Mercer, 7:30 p.m.

Grove City Tournament

Clarion-Limestone vs. Fort LeBoeuf, 5:30 p.m.

Regular Season

Cameron County at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.

Men's College

Penn State New Kensington at Penn State DuBois, 8 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Brockway Tip-off Tournament

Redbank Valley vs. DuBois, 6:30 p.m.

Clarion vs. Brockway, 8 p.m.

Marion Center Tip-off Tournament

Westmont-Hilltop vs. Punxsutawney, 6 p.m.

DuBois Central Catholic vs. Marion Center, 7:30 p.m.

Brookville Tip-off Tournament

Clearfield vs. Brookville, 12:30 p.m.

North Clarion vs. Clarion-Limestone, 4 p.m.

Union Tip-off Tournament

Ridgway vs. Commodore Perry, 3 p.m.

Reynolds vs. Union, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

DuBois at Eastern Area Wrestling Invitational, TBA

Brockway at DKI Tournament in Bloomsburg, TBA

Ridgway, Redbank Valley at Hickory Tournament, TBA

Swimming

Hollidaysburg at DuBois, 6 p.m.

Oil City at Brookville, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, Dec. 8

Boys Basketball

Keystone Tip-off Tournament

Consolation game: 6:30 p.m.

Championship game: 8 p.m.

DCC Tip-off Tournament

Consolation game: 6 p.m.

Championship game, 7:30 p.m.

Brookville Tip-off Tournament

Consolation game: 3:30 p.m.

Championship game: 7:30 p.m.

Redbank Valley Tournament

West Shamokin vs. Redbank Valley, 6 p.m.

Slippery Rock vs. Redbank Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Grove City Tournament

Clarion-Limestone vs. General McLane, 2:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Brockway Tip-off Tournament

Consolation game: 12:30 p.m.

Championship game: 2 p.m.

Marion Center Tip-off Tournament

Consolation game: 1:30 p.m.

Championship game: 3 p.m.

Brookville Tip-Off Tournament

Consolation game: 2 p.m.

Championship game: 5:30 p.m.

Union Tip-off Tournament

Ridgway vs. Reynolds, 2 p.m.

Commodore Perry vs. Union, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

DuBois at Eastern Area Wrestling Invitational, TBA

Brockway at DKI Tournament in Bloomsburg, TBA

Brookville at Sheetz Classic in Greenville, 9 a.m.

Ridgway, Redbank Valley at Hickory Tournament, TBA

St. Marys at St. Marys Tournament, 8 a.m.

