WEDNESDAY, Dec. 5
Basketball
Men's College
Penn State DuBois at Penn State Fayette, 8 p.m.
Women's College
Penn State DuBois at Penn State Fayette, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, Dec. 7
Boys Basketball
Keystone Tip-off Tournament
DuBois vs. Clarion, 6:30 p.m.
St. Marys vs. Keystone, 8 p.m.
DCC Tip-off Tournament
Marion Center vs. Johnsonburg, 6 p.m.
Punxsutawney vs. DuBois Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Brookville Tip-off Tournament
Brockway vs. Warren, 5:30 p.m.
Brookville vs. Mercer, 7:30 p.m.
Grove City Tournament
Clarion-Limestone vs. Fort LeBoeuf, 5:30 p.m.
Regular Season
Cameron County at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.
Men's College
Penn State New Kensington at Penn State DuBois, 8 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Brockway Tip-off Tournament
Redbank Valley vs. DuBois, 6:30 p.m.
Clarion vs. Brockway, 8 p.m.
Marion Center Tip-off Tournament
Westmont-Hilltop vs. Punxsutawney, 6 p.m.
DuBois Central Catholic vs. Marion Center, 7:30 p.m.
Brookville Tip-off Tournament
Clearfield vs. Brookville, 12:30 p.m.
North Clarion vs. Clarion-Limestone, 4 p.m.
Union Tip-off Tournament
Ridgway vs. Commodore Perry, 3 p.m.
Reynolds vs. Union, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
DuBois at Eastern Area Wrestling Invitational, TBA
Brockway at DKI Tournament in Bloomsburg, TBA
Ridgway, Redbank Valley at Hickory Tournament, TBA
Swimming
Hollidaysburg at DuBois, 6 p.m.
Oil City at Brookville, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY, Dec. 8
Boys Basketball
Keystone Tip-off Tournament
Consolation game: 6:30 p.m.
Championship game: 8 p.m.
DCC Tip-off Tournament
Consolation game: 6 p.m.
Championship game, 7:30 p.m.
Brookville Tip-off Tournament
Consolation game: 3:30 p.m.
Championship game: 7:30 p.m.
Redbank Valley Tournament
West Shamokin vs. Redbank Valley, 6 p.m.
Slippery Rock vs. Redbank Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Grove City Tournament
Clarion-Limestone vs. General McLane, 2:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Brockway Tip-off Tournament
Consolation game: 12:30 p.m.
Championship game: 2 p.m.
Marion Center Tip-off Tournament
Consolation game: 1:30 p.m.
Championship game: 3 p.m.
Brookville Tip-Off Tournament
Consolation game: 2 p.m.
Championship game: 5:30 p.m.
Union Tip-off Tournament
Ridgway vs. Reynolds, 2 p.m.
Commodore Perry vs. Union, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
DuBois at Eastern Area Wrestling Invitational, TBA
Brockway at DKI Tournament in Bloomsburg, TBA
Brookville at Sheetz Classic in Greenville, 9 a.m.
Ridgway, Redbank Valley at Hickory Tournament, TBA
St. Marys at St. Marys Tournament, 8 a.m.
