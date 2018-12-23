THURSDAY, Dec. 27

Girls Basketball

Brookville Holiday Tournament

Game 1: DuBois Central Catholic vs. Brockway, 6 p.m.

Game 2: DuBois vs. Brookville, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, Dec. 28

Boys Basketball

DuBois Holiday Tournament

Brockway vs. DuBois Central Catholic, TBA

Brookville vs. DuBois, TBA

Elk County Holiday Tournament

Johnsonburg vs. Ridgway, 6:30 p.m.

Elk County Catholic vs. St. Marys, 8 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Brookville Holiday Tournament

Consolation game: TBA, 6 p.m.

Championship game: TBA, 7:30 p.m.

Elk County Holiday Tournament

Elk County Catholic vs. Johnsonburg, 3 p.m.

Ridgway vs. St. Marys, 4:30 p.m.

Wrestling

DuBois at Powerade Tournament, TBA

St. Marys at Trojan Wars Tournament, 10 a.m.

SATURDAY, Dec. 29

Boys Basketball

DuBois Holiday Tournament

Consolation game: TBA, 6 p.m.

Championship game: TBA, 7:30 p.m.

Elk County Holiday Tournament

Consolation game: TBA, 4:30 p.m.

Championship game: TBA, 8 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Elk County Holiday Tournament

Consolation game: TBA, 3 p.m.

Championship game: TBA, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling

DuBois at Powerade Tournament, TBA

Brockway at Redbank Valley Holiday Tournament

St. Marys at Trojan Wars Tournament, 10 a.m.

