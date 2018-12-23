THURSDAY, Dec. 27
Girls Basketball
Brookville Holiday Tournament
Game 1: DuBois Central Catholic vs. Brockway, 6 p.m.
Game 2: DuBois vs. Brookville, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, Dec. 28
Boys Basketball
DuBois Holiday Tournament
Brockway vs. DuBois Central Catholic, TBA
Brookville vs. DuBois, TBA
Elk County Holiday Tournament
Johnsonburg vs. Ridgway, 6:30 p.m.
Elk County Catholic vs. St. Marys, 8 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Brookville Holiday Tournament
Consolation game: TBA, 6 p.m.
Championship game: TBA, 7:30 p.m.
Elk County Holiday Tournament
Elk County Catholic vs. Johnsonburg, 3 p.m.
Ridgway vs. St. Marys, 4:30 p.m.
Wrestling
DuBois at Powerade Tournament, TBA
St. Marys at Trojan Wars Tournament, 10 a.m.
SATURDAY, Dec. 29
Boys Basketball
DuBois Holiday Tournament
Consolation game: TBA, 6 p.m.
Championship game: TBA, 7:30 p.m.
Elk County Holiday Tournament
Consolation game: TBA, 4:30 p.m.
Championship game: TBA, 8 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Elk County Holiday Tournament
Consolation game: TBA, 3 p.m.
Championship game: TBA, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling
DuBois at Powerade Tournament, TBA
Brockway at Redbank Valley Holiday Tournament
St. Marys at Trojan Wars Tournament, 10 a.m.
