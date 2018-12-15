MONDAY, Dec. 17

Boys Basketball

St. Marys at Warren, 7:30 p.m.

Eisenhower at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.

Juniata Mennonite at DuBois Christian School, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

DuBois at Central Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

Brockway at A-C Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Brookville at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.

Elk County Catholic at Kane, 7:30 p.m.

Bradford at Johnsonburg, 7:30 p.m.

Juniata Mennonite at DuBois Christian School, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Port Allegany at St. Marys, 7 p.m.

Swimming

DuBois at St. Marys, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, Dec. 18

Boys Basketball

Elk County Catholic at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.

DuBois Central Catholic at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Hollidaysburg at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.

Blair County Christian at DuBois Christian School, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

St. Marys at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Ridgway at Port Allegany, 7:30 p.m.

Blair County Christian at DuBois Christian School, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

DuBois at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7 p.m.

Brockway at Johnsonburg, 7 p.m.

Ridgway at Brookville, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

Bellefonte at St. Marys, 6 p.m.

Rifle

DuBois at Northern Cambria, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 19

Boys Basketball

Ridgway at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

DuBois at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Marion Center at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Curwensville at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.

Sheffield at Johnsonburg, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Hollidaysburg at Brockway, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

Ridgway at DuBois, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, Dec. 20

Boys Basketball

DuBois at Bellefonte, 7:30 p.m.

Marion Center at DuBois Central Catholic (Homcoming), 7:30 p.m.

Bradford at Johnsonburg, 7:30 p.m.

DuBois Christian School at Clearfield Alliance, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

DuBois Christian School at Clearfield Alliance, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Curwensville at Ridgway, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, Dec. 21

Boys Basketball

St. Marys at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.

Elk County Catholic at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.

Ridgway at Clarion-Limestone, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

DuBois at Cranberry, 7:30 p.m.

Elk County Catholic at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.

Brookville at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.

Cameron County at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Brookville vs. Falconer at Clarion University, 6 p.m.

Cranberry, Clarion at Johnsonburg

SATURDAY, Dec. 22

Boys Basketball

DuBois at Central Mountain, 4 p.m.

Youngsville at DuBois Central Catholic, 2 p.m.

Brockway at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Brookville at Cambridge Springs, 6 p.m.

 

St. Marys at Altoona, 12 p.m.

