MONDAY, Dec. 17
Boys Basketball
St. Marys at Warren, 7:30 p.m.
Eisenhower at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.
Juniata Mennonite at DuBois Christian School, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
DuBois at Central Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
Brockway at A-C Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Brookville at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Kane, 7:30 p.m.
Bradford at Johnsonburg, 7:30 p.m.
Juniata Mennonite at DuBois Christian School, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Port Allegany at St. Marys, 7 p.m.
Swimming
DuBois at St. Marys, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, Dec. 18
Boys Basketball
Elk County Catholic at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.
DuBois Central Catholic at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Hollidaysburg at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.
Blair County Christian at DuBois Christian School, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
St. Marys at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.
Ridgway at Port Allegany, 7:30 p.m.
Blair County Christian at DuBois Christian School, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
DuBois at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7 p.m.
Brockway at Johnsonburg, 7 p.m.
Ridgway at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics
Bellefonte at St. Marys, 6 p.m.
Rifle
DuBois at Northern Cambria, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 19
Boys Basketball
Ridgway at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
DuBois at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Marion Center at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Curwensville at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.
Sheffield at Johnsonburg, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Hollidaysburg at Brockway, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics
Ridgway at DuBois, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, Dec. 20
Boys Basketball
DuBois at Bellefonte, 7:30 p.m.
Marion Center at DuBois Central Catholic (Homcoming), 7:30 p.m.
Bradford at Johnsonburg, 7:30 p.m.
DuBois Christian School at Clearfield Alliance, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
DuBois Christian School at Clearfield Alliance, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Curwensville at Ridgway, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, Dec. 21
Boys Basketball
St. Marys at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.
Ridgway at Clarion-Limestone, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
DuBois at Cranberry, 7:30 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.
Brookville at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.
Cameron County at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Brookville vs. Falconer at Clarion University, 6 p.m.
Cranberry, Clarion at Johnsonburg
SATURDAY, Dec. 22
Boys Basketball
DuBois at Central Mountain, 4 p.m.
Youngsville at DuBois Central Catholic, 2 p.m.
Brockway at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Brookville at Cambridge Springs, 6 p.m.
St. Marys at Altoona, 12 p.m.
