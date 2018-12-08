MONDAY, Dec. 10

Boys Basketball

Brockway at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.

Warren at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.

Ridgway at Kane, 7:30 p.m.

Calvary Baptist-Clymer at DuBois Christian School, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Brockway at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.

Calvary Baptist-Clymer at DuBois Christian School, 5:30 p.m.

Swimming

St. Marys at Warren, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, Dec. 11

Boys Basketball

Johnsonburg at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Great Commission at DuBois Christian School, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Hollidaysburg at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.

Kane at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.

Great Commission at DuBois Christian School, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Ridgway at Brockway, 7 p.m.

St. Marys at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.

Swimming

Brookville at Clearfield, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 12

Boys Basketball

Kane at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Elk County Catholic at Johnsonburg, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Brookville at Clarion, 7 p.m.

Johnsonburg at Coudersport, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, Dec. 13

Girls Basketball

Ridgway at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.

St. Marys at Clarion, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Port Allegany at Ridgway, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

St. Marys at Ridgway, 6 p.m.

Rifle

Northern Cambria at DuBois, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, Dec. 14

Boys Basketball

DuBois Central Catholic at Penns Manor, 7:30 p.m.

Brookville at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Ridgway at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

DuBois Central Catholic at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.

Elk County Catholic at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.

DuBois Christian School at Cambria County Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Clearfield at DuBois, 7 p.m.

Brookville at King of the Mountain in Central Mountain, 2 p.m.

St. Marys at Panther Holiday Classic, 10 a.m.

Swimming

St. Marys at Bradford Igloo Invitational, 5 p.m.

Gymnastics

Ridgway at Bellefonte, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, Dec. 15

Boys Basketball

Curwensville at Port Allegany, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Ridgway at Clarion-Limestone, 1 p.m.

Wrestling

Brookville at King of the Mountain in Central Mountain, 10 a.m.

St. Marys at Panther Holiday Classic, 7:45 a.m.

Ridgway Tournament, 8 a.m.

Swimming

DuBois, Holy Redeemer at Williamsport, 11 a.m.

St. Marys at Bradford Igloo Invitational, 8 a.m.

