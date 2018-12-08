MONDAY, Dec. 10
Boys Basketball
Brockway at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.
Warren at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.
Ridgway at Kane, 7:30 p.m.
Calvary Baptist-Clymer at DuBois Christian School, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Brockway at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.
Calvary Baptist-Clymer at DuBois Christian School, 5:30 p.m.
Swimming
St. Marys at Warren, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, Dec. 11
Boys Basketball
Johnsonburg at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Great Commission at DuBois Christian School, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Hollidaysburg at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.
Kane at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.
Great Commission at DuBois Christian School, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Ridgway at Brockway, 7 p.m.
St. Marys at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
Swimming
Brookville at Clearfield, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 12
Boys Basketball
Kane at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Elk County Catholic at Johnsonburg, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Brookville at Clarion, 7 p.m.
Johnsonburg at Coudersport, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, Dec. 13
Girls Basketball
Ridgway at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.
St. Marys at Clarion, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Port Allegany at Ridgway, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics
St. Marys at Ridgway, 6 p.m.
Rifle
Northern Cambria at DuBois, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, Dec. 14
Boys Basketball
DuBois Central Catholic at Penns Manor, 7:30 p.m.
Brookville at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Ridgway at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
DuBois Central Catholic at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.
DuBois Christian School at Cambria County Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Clearfield at DuBois, 7 p.m.
Brookville at King of the Mountain in Central Mountain, 2 p.m.
St. Marys at Panther Holiday Classic, 10 a.m.
Swimming
St. Marys at Bradford Igloo Invitational, 5 p.m.
Gymnastics
Ridgway at Bellefonte, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY, Dec. 15
Boys Basketball
Curwensville at Port Allegany, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Ridgway at Clarion-Limestone, 1 p.m.
Wrestling
Brookville at King of the Mountain in Central Mountain, 10 a.m.
St. Marys at Panther Holiday Classic, 7:45 a.m.
Ridgway Tournament, 8 a.m.
Swimming
DuBois, Holy Redeemer at Williamsport, 11 a.m.
St. Marys at Bradford Igloo Invitational, 8 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.