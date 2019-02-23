SUNDAY, Feb. 24
Rifle
DuBois at state rifle match, at Everett
MONDAY, Feb. 25
Girls Basketball
District 8-9-10
Championship
Hollidaysburg vs. Obama Academy, at Penn State Altoona, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, Feb. 26
Boys Basketball
District 9
Class A
Semifinals
(5) Johnsonburg vs. (1) Elk County Catholic, at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Consolation Game
(4) Karns City vs. (3) Keystone, at Moniteau, 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball
District 9
Class A
Semifinals
(3) North Clarion vs. (2) Coudersport, at St. Marys, 6 p.m.
Class AA
Semifinals
(4) Clarion vs. (1) Kane, at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.
(6) Keystone vs. (2) A-C Valley, at Moniteau, 7:30 p.m.
PIAA
Class 3A
Sub-Regional
(9-1) Brookville vs. (5-1) Chestnut Ridge, at Clearfield, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 27
Boys Basketball
District 9
Class A
Semifinals
(3) Clarion-Limestone vs. (2) North Clarion, at Clarion, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Championship
(2) Bradford vs. (1) Clearfield, at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.
District 8-9-10
Class 5A
Semifinals
DuBois vs. Carrick, at Clarion, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Class 4A
Championship
(2) St. Marys vs. (1) Punxsutawney, at DuBois, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, Feb. 28
Boys Basketball
PIAA
Class 3A
Sub-Regional
(9-1) Brookville vs. (5-1) Everett, at Pitt-Johnstown, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, March 1
Wrestling
PIAA Class 3A
Northwest Regional
at Altoona
PIAA Class 2A
Northwest Regional
at Sharon
SATURDAY, March 2
Men's Semi-Pro Basketball
DuBois Dream at Chautauqua Hurricane, 7 p.m.
