SUNDAY, Feb. 24

Rifle

DuBois at state rifle match, at Everett

MONDAY, Feb. 25

Girls Basketball

District 8-9-10

Championship

Hollidaysburg vs. Obama Academy, at Penn State Altoona, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, Feb. 26

Boys Basketball

District 9

Class A

Semifinals

(5) Johnsonburg vs. (1) Elk County Catholic, at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Consolation Game

(4) Karns City vs. (3) Keystone, at Moniteau, 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball

District 9

Class A

Semifinals

(3) North Clarion vs. (2) Coudersport, at St. Marys, 6 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals

(4) Clarion vs. (1) Kane, at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.

(6) Keystone vs. (2) A-C Valley, at Moniteau, 7:30 p.m.

PIAA

Class 3A

Sub-Regional

(9-1) Brookville vs. (5-1) Chestnut Ridge, at Clearfield, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 27

Boys Basketball

District 9

Class A

Semifinals

(3) Clarion-Limestone vs. (2) North Clarion, at Clarion, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

(2) Bradford vs. (1) Clearfield, at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.

District 8-9-10

Class 5A

Semifinals

DuBois vs. Carrick, at Clarion, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Class 4A

Championship

(2) St. Marys vs. (1) Punxsutawney, at DuBois, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, Feb. 28

Boys Basketball

PIAA

Class 3A

Sub-Regional

(9-1) Brookville vs. (5-1) Everett, at Pitt-Johnstown, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, March 1

Wrestling

PIAA Class 3A

Northwest Regional

at Altoona

PIAA Class 2A

Northwest Regional

at Sharon

SATURDAY, March 2

Men's Semi-Pro Basketball

DuBois Dream at Chautauqua Hurricane, 7 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.