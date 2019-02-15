MONDAY, Feb. 18
Boys Basketball
St. Marys at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
District 6-8-9
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
(5) Bellefonte at (4) DuBois, 7 p.m.
Regular Season
Bradford at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, Feb. 19
Boys Basketball
District 9
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
(8) Brockway vs. (1) Coudersport, at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.
(5) Redbank Valley vs. (4) Karns City, at Union, 7 p.m.
(6) Smethport vs. (3) Keystone, at Kane, 7:30 p.m.
(7) Clarion vs. (2) Ridgway, at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
District 9
Class A
Quarterfinals
(5) Otto-Eldred vs. (4) Cameron County, at St. Marys, 6 p.m.
(6) Elk County Catholic vs. (3) North Clarion, at Brookville, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
(5) Cranberry vs. (4) Clarion, at North Clarion, 7 p.m.
6) Keystone vs. (3) Port Allegany, at Kane, 6 p.m.
Swimming
St. Marys at Brookville, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 20
Boys Basketball
District 9
Class 4A
Semifinal
(3) St. Marys at (2) Bradford, 7 p.m
Girls Basketball
District 9
Class A
Quarterfinals
(7) Northern Potter vs. (2) Coudersport, at Austin, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
(5) Cranberry vs. (4) Clarion, at North Clarion, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
(3) Clearfield at (2) St. Marys, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, Feb. 21
Boys Basketball
District 9
Class A
Quarterfinals
(8) Austin vs. (1) Elk County Catholic, at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.
(5) Johnsonburg vs. (4) Cameron County, at St. Marys, 6p.m.
(6) Otto-Eldred vs. (3) Clarion-Limestone, at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
(7) DuBois Central Catholic vs. (2) North Clarion, at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
(2) Moniteau vs. (1) Brookville, at Keystone, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
District 6-8-9
Class 5A
Semifinals
(5) Bellefonte-(4) DuBois winner at (1) Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.
(3) Portage at (2) Obama Academy, 7 p.m.
District 9
Class 3A
Championship
(2) Moniteau vs. (1) Brookville, at Keystone, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, Feb. 22
Wrestling
District 9 Class 2A
Championships
at Clearfield High School
Preliminary Round, 4:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals, to follow
Consolation First Round, to follow
Consolation Second Round, to follow
Gymnastics
PA Classic Championships
at Moon, TBA
SATURDAY, Feb. 23
Men's Semi-Pro Basketball
New York Crusaders at DuBois Dream, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
District 4/9
Class 3A Championships
at Clearfield High School
Preliminary Round, Quarterfinals, 9 a.m.
Semifinals, to follow
Consolation First Round, to follow
Consolation Quarterfinals, to follow
Consolation Semifinals, to follow
Hall of Fame/Parade of Champions, 4:15 p.m.
Finals/Consolation Finals, 4:45 p.m.
District 9
Class 2A Championships
at Clearfield High School
Semifinals, 10:30 a.m.
Consolation Quarterfinals, to follow
Consolation Semifinals, to follow
Hall of Fame/Parade of Champions, 3:30 p.m.
Finals/Consolation Finals, 4 p.m.
Gymnastics
PA Classic Championships
at Moon
SUNDAY, Feb. 24
Rifle
DuBois at state rifle match, at Everett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.