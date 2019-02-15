MONDAY, Feb. 18

Boys Basketball

St. Marys at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

District 6-8-9

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

(5) Bellefonte at (4) DuBois, 7 p.m.

Regular Season

Bradford at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, Feb. 19

Boys Basketball

District 9

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

(8) Brockway vs. (1) Coudersport, at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.

(5) Redbank Valley vs. (4) Karns City, at Union, 7 p.m.

(6) Smethport vs. (3) Keystone, at Kane, 7:30 p.m.

(7) Clarion vs. (2) Ridgway, at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

District 9

Class A

Quarterfinals

(5) Otto-Eldred vs. (4) Cameron County, at St. Marys, 6 p.m.

(6) Elk County Catholic vs. (3) North Clarion, at Brookville, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

(5) Cranberry vs. (4) Clarion, at North Clarion, 7 p.m.

6) Keystone vs. (3) Port Allegany, at Kane, 6 p.m.

Swimming

St. Marys at Brookville, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 20

Boys Basketball

District 9

Class 4A

Semifinal

(3) St. Marys at (2) Bradford, 7 p.m

Girls Basketball

District 9

Class A

Quarterfinals

(7) Northern Potter vs. (2) Coudersport, at Austin, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

(5) Cranberry vs. (4) Clarion, at North Clarion, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

(3) Clearfield at (2) St. Marys, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, Feb. 21

Boys Basketball

District 9

Class A

Quarterfinals

(8) Austin vs. (1) Elk County Catholic, at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.

(5) Johnsonburg vs. (4) Cameron County, at St. Marys, 6p.m.

(6) Otto-Eldred vs. (3) Clarion-Limestone, at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

(7) DuBois Central Catholic vs. (2) North Clarion, at Brookville, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

(2) Moniteau vs. (1) Brookville, at Keystone, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

District 6-8-9

Class 5A

Semifinals

(5) Bellefonte-(4) DuBois winner at (1) Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.

(3) Portage at (2) Obama Academy, 7 p.m.

District 9

Class 3A

Championship

(2) Moniteau vs. (1) Brookville, at Keystone, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, Feb. 22

Wrestling

District 9 Class 2A 

Championships

at Clearfield High School

Preliminary Round, 4:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals, to follow

Consolation First Round, to follow

Consolation Second Round, to follow

Gymnastics

PA Classic Championships

at Moon, TBA

SATURDAY, Feb. 23

Men's Semi-Pro Basketball

New York Crusaders at DuBois Dream, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

District 4/9

Class 3A Championships

at Clearfield High School

Preliminary Round, Quarterfinals, 9 a.m.

Semifinals, to follow

Consolation First Round, to follow

Consolation Quarterfinals, to follow

Consolation Semifinals, to follow

Hall of Fame/Parade of Champions, 4:15 p.m.

Finals/Consolation Finals, 4:45 p.m.

District 9

Class 2A Championships

at Clearfield High School

Semifinals, 10:30 a.m.

Consolation Quarterfinals, to follow

Consolation Semifinals, to follow

Hall of Fame/Parade of Champions, 3:30 p.m.

Finals/Consolation Finals, 4 p.m.

Gymnastics

PA Classic Championships

at Moon

SUNDAY, Feb. 24

Rifle

DuBois at state rifle match, at Everett

