MONDAY, Feb. 11
Boys Basketball
Johnsonburg at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.
Clarion at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.
Redbank Valley at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
A-C Valley at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Brockway at Clarion, 7:30 p.m.
Redbank Valley at Brookville, 6:00 p.m.
St. Marys at Smethport, 7:30 p.m.
Ridgway at Kane, 7:30 p.m.
Port Allegany at Johnsonburg, 7:30 p.m.
Grier at DuBois Christian School, 5 p.m.
Wrestling
Warren at St. Marys, 7 p.m.
Swimming
DuBois at Brookville, 6 p.m.
Clearfield at St. Marys, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, Feb. 12
Boys Basketball
Cameron County at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Bellefonte at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Ridgway at Sheffield, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Bradford at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Sheffield at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
DuBois at Shaler, 7 p.m.
Cranberry at Brookville, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 13
Boys Basketball
Clarion-Limestone at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Clarion at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
St. Marys at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.
Johnsonburg at Otto-Eldred, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Punxsutawney at DuBois, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, Feb. 14
Boys Basketball
St. Marys at Coudersport, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Elk County Catholic at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Curwensville at Brockway, 7 p.m.
Brookville at Warren, 7 p.m.
Mifflin County at St. Marys, 6 p.m.
Swimming
St. Marys at DuBois, 6 p.m.
Rifle
Chestnut Ridge at DuBois, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, Feb 15
Boys Basketball
Brookville at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
DuBois at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.
Warren at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, Feb. 16
Gymnastics
DuBois at Bellefonte Bash or League Championships, TBA
