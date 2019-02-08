MONDAY, Feb. 11

Boys Basketball

Johnsonburg at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.

Clarion at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.

Redbank Valley at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

A-C Valley at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Brockway at Clarion, 7:30 p.m.

Redbank Valley at Brookville, 6:00 p.m.

St. Marys at Smethport, 7:30 p.m.

Ridgway at Kane, 7:30 p.m.

Port Allegany at Johnsonburg, 7:30 p.m.

Grier at DuBois Christian School, 5 p.m.

Wrestling

Warren at St. Marys, 7 p.m.

Swimming

DuBois at Brookville, 6 p.m.

Clearfield at St. Marys, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, Feb. 12

Boys Basketball

Cameron County at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Bellefonte at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.

Elk County Catholic at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Ridgway at Sheffield, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Bradford at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Sheffield at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

DuBois at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Cranberry at Brookville, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 13

Boys Basketball

Clarion-Limestone at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Clarion at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

St. Marys at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.

Johnsonburg at Otto-Eldred, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Punxsutawney at DuBois, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, Feb. 14

Boys Basketball

St. Marys at Coudersport, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Elk County Catholic at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Curwensville at Brockway, 7 p.m.

Brookville at Warren, 7 p.m.

Mifflin County at St. Marys, 6 p.m.

Swimming

St. Marys at DuBois, 6 p.m.

Rifle

Chestnut Ridge at DuBois, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, Feb 15

Boys Basketball

Brookville at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

DuBois at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.

Warren at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, Feb. 16

Gymnastics

DuBois at Bellefonte Bash or League Championships, TBA

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.