MONDAY, Jan. 27
Boys Basketball
Bellefonte at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.
Brockway at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Clarion-Limestone at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.
Christian Life Academy at DuBois Christian School, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Kane at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.
North Clarion at Johnsonburg, 7:30 p.m.
Christian Life Academy at DuBois Christian School, 5:30 p.m.
Swimming
St. Marys at Warren, 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, Jan. 28
Boys Basketball
DuBois Central Catholic at Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Oil City at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.
DuBois Christian School at Blair County Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
DuBois Christian School at Blair County Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Brockway at DuBois, 7 p.m.
Brookville at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Penn State DuBois at Penn State Fayette, 8 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Penn State DuBois at Penn State Fayette, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 29
Boys Basketball
Elk County Catholic at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.
Brockway at Sheffield, 7:30 p.m.
Bradford at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.
Ridgway at Kane, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
DuBois at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Johnsonburg at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Sheffield at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.
Brookville at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.
St. Marys at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Kane at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
St. Marys at DuBois, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, Jan. 30
Boys Basketball
DuBois Central Catholic at Johnsonburg, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Coudersport at St. Marys, 7 p.m.
Swimming
Brookville at St. Marys, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, Jan. 31
Boys Basketball
St. Marys at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.
Homer-Center at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Sheffield, 7:30 p.m.
Johnsonburg at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
DuBois at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.
Homer-Center at Brookville, 6 p.m.
Sheffield at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Eisenhower at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.
Curwensville at Johnsonburg, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming
Bradford at DuBois, 6 p.m.
Brookville at St. Marys, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY, Feb. 1
Boys Basketball
Ridgway at Eisenhower, 1 p.m.
Wrestling
District 9
Team Tournament
Class AA
Quarterfinals
(5) Curwensville vs. (4) Johnsonburg, 10 a.m.
Semifinals
(5) Curwensville-(4) Johnsonburg winner vs. (1) Brookville, 12:30 p.m.
(3) Port Allegany vs. (2) Redbank Valley, 12:30 p.m.
Finals
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
District 4/9 Class AAA
Team Tournament
Quarterfinals
(5) St. Marys vs. (4) Clearfield, 11:15 a.m.
Semifinals
(5) St. Marys-(4) Clearfield winner vs. (1) Selinsgrove, 1:45 p.m.
(3) Williamsport vs. (2) DuBois, 1:45 p.m.
Finals
Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
DuBois at Bellefonte, 12 p.m.
Altoona at St. Marys, 12 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Penn State Greater Allegheny at Penn State DuBois, 3 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Penn State Greater Allegheny at Penn State DuBois, 1 p.m.
Minor League Basketball
Rochester Razorsharks at DuBois Dream, 7 p.m.