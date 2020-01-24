MONDAY, Jan. 27

Boys Basketball

Bellefonte at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.

Brockway at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Clarion-Limestone at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.

Christian Life Academy at DuBois Christian School, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Kane at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.

Elk County Catholic at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.

North Clarion at Johnsonburg, 7:30 p.m.

Christian Life Academy at DuBois Christian School, 5:30 p.m.

Swimming

St. Marys at Warren, 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, Jan. 28

Boys Basketball

DuBois Central Catholic at Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Oil City at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.

DuBois Christian School at Blair County Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

DuBois Christian School at Blair County Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Brockway at DuBois, 7 p.m.

Brookville at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Penn State DuBois at Penn State Fayette, 8 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Penn State DuBois at Penn State Fayette, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 29

Boys Basketball

Elk County Catholic at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.

Brockway at Sheffield, 7:30 p.m.

Bradford at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.

Ridgway at Kane, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

DuBois at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Johnsonburg at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Sheffield at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.

Brookville at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.

St. Marys at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Kane at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

St. Marys at DuBois, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, Jan. 30

Boys Basketball

DuBois Central Catholic at Johnsonburg, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Coudersport at St. Marys, 7 p.m.

Swimming

Brookville at St. Marys, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, Jan. 31

Boys Basketball

St. Marys at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.

Homer-Center at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.

Elk County Catholic at Sheffield, 7:30 p.m.

Johnsonburg at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

DuBois at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.

Homer-Center at Brookville, 6 p.m.

Sheffield at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Eisenhower at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.

Curwensville at Johnsonburg, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming

Bradford at DuBois, 6 p.m.

Brookville at St. Marys, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, Feb. 1

Boys Basketball

Ridgway at Eisenhower, 1 p.m.

Wrestling

District 9

Team Tournament

Class AA

Quarterfinals

(5) Curwensville vs. (4) Johnsonburg, 10 a.m.

Semifinals

(5) Curwensville-(4) Johnsonburg winner vs. (1) Brookville, 12:30 p.m.

(3) Port Allegany vs. (2) Redbank Valley, 12:30 p.m.

Finals

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

District 4/9 Class AAA

Team Tournament

Quarterfinals

(5) St. Marys vs. (4) Clearfield, 11:15 a.m.

Semifinals

(5) St. Marys-(4) Clearfield winner vs. (1) Selinsgrove, 1:45 p.m.

(3) Williamsport vs. (2) DuBois, 1:45 p.m.

Finals

Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

DuBois at Bellefonte, 12 p.m.

Altoona at St. Marys, 12 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Penn State Greater Allegheny at Penn State DuBois, 3 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Penn State Greater Allegheny at Penn State DuBois, 1 p.m.

Minor League Basketball

Rochester Razorsharks at DuBois Dream, 7 p.m.

