MONDAY, Jan. 14
Boys Basketball
DuBois at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.
Belleville Mennonite at DuBois Christian School, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
DuBois at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.
Johnsonburg at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.
Belleville Mennonite at DuBois Christian School, 5:30 p.m.
Swimming
Brookville at Bradford, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, Jan. 15
Boys Basketball
DuBois Central Catholic at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.
Johnsonburg at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.
St. Marys at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.
Centre County Christian at DuBois Christian School, 7 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Penn State Fayette at Penn State DuBois, 8 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Ridgway at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Brookville at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Curwensville at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Centre County Christian at DuBois Christian School, 7 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Penn State Fayette at Penn State DuBois, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Brockway at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
Brookville at St. Marys, 7 p.m.
Swimming
Bellefonte at St. Marys, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 16
Boys Basketball
DuBois at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Bradford at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.
Brockway at Johnsonburg, 7:30 p.m.
Punxsutawney at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Bradford at DuBois, 6 p.m.
Ridgway at St. Marys, 6 p.m.
Rifle
DuBois at Bishop Carroll, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, Jan. 17
Boys Basketball
Brookville at Johnsonburg, 7:30 p.m.
St. Marys at West Branch, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Ridgway at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Hollidaysburg at DuBois, 7 p.m.
Brockway at Mercer, 7 p.m.
St. Marys at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
Ridgway at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
Swimming
Clearfield at Brookville, 6 p.m.
Bradford at St. Marys, 6 p.m.
Rifle
DuBois Central Catholic at DuBois, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, Jan. 18
Boys Basketball
DuBois Central Catholic at Sheffield, 7:30 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.
DuBois Christian School at Great Commission, 7 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Penn State Wilkes-Barre at Penn State DuBois, 8 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Sheffield at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Johnsonburg at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.
DuBois Christian School at Great Commission, 5:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Penn State Wilkes-Barre at Penn State DuBois, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY, Jan. 19
Boys Basketball
Bald Eagle Area at DuBois, 5:30 p.m.
Men's Semi-Pro Basketball
Hickory Hoyas at DuBois Dream, 7 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Penn State Scranton at Penn State DuBois, 3 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Bald Eagle Area at DuBois, 4 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Penn State Scranton at Penn State DuBois, 1 p.m.
Wrestling
DuBois at Bison Duals, TBA
Brookville at Ultimate Duals, 8 a.m.
Gymnastics
DuBois, St. Marys, Ridgway at Moon Township Invite, TBA
