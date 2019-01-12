MONDAY, Jan. 14

Boys Basketball

DuBois at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.

Belleville Mennonite at DuBois Christian School, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

DuBois at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.

Johnsonburg at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.

Belleville Mennonite at DuBois Christian School, 5:30 p.m.

Swimming

Brookville at Bradford, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, Jan. 15

Boys Basketball

DuBois Central Catholic at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.

Johnsonburg at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.

St. Marys at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.

Elk County Catholic at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.

Centre County Christian at DuBois Christian School, 7 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Penn State Fayette at Penn State DuBois, 8 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Ridgway at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Brookville at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Curwensville at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Centre County Christian at DuBois Christian School, 7 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Penn State Fayette at Penn State DuBois, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Brockway at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.

Brookville at St. Marys, 7 p.m.

Swimming

Bellefonte at St. Marys, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 16

Boys Basketball

DuBois at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Bradford at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.

Brockway at Johnsonburg, 7:30 p.m.

Punxsutawney at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Bradford at DuBois, 6 p.m.

Ridgway at St. Marys, 6 p.m.

Rifle

DuBois at Bishop Carroll, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, Jan. 17

Boys Basketball

Brookville at Johnsonburg, 7:30 p.m.

St. Marys at West Branch, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Ridgway at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Hollidaysburg at DuBois, 7 p.m.

Brockway at Mercer, 7 p.m.

St. Marys at Curwensville, 7 p.m.

Ridgway at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.

Swimming

Clearfield at Brookville, 6 p.m.

Bradford at St. Marys, 6 p.m.

Rifle

DuBois Central Catholic at DuBois, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, Jan. 18

Boys Basketball

DuBois Central Catholic at Sheffield, 7:30 p.m.

Elk County Catholic at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.

DuBois Christian School at Great Commission, 7 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Penn State Wilkes-Barre at Penn State DuBois, 8 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Sheffield at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Johnsonburg at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.

DuBois Christian School at Great Commission, 5:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Penn State Wilkes-Barre at Penn State DuBois, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, Jan. 19

Boys Basketball

Bald Eagle Area at DuBois, 5:30 p.m.

Men's Semi-Pro Basketball

Hickory Hoyas at DuBois Dream, 7 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Penn State Scranton at Penn State DuBois, 3 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Bald Eagle Area at DuBois, 4 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Penn State Scranton at Penn State DuBois, 1 p.m.

Wrestling

DuBois at Bison Duals, TBA

Brookville at Ultimate Duals, 8 a.m.

Gymnastics

DuBois, St. Marys, Ridgway at Moon Township Invite, TBA

