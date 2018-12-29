WEDNESDAY, Jan. 2

Boys Basketball

DuBois Central Catholic at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.

Elk County Catholic at Kane, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Brookville at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.

Brockway at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Kane at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, Jan. 3

Boys Basketball

Brookville at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Westmoreland County Community College at Penn State DuBois, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

DuBois at St. Marys, 7 p.m.

Brockway at Clarion, 7 p.m.

Brookville at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.

Port Allegany at Ridgway, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

St. Marys at DuBois, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, Jan. 4

Boys Basketball

DuBois Central Catholic at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Curwensville at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.

Clearfield at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.

Bradford at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.

Ridgway at Coudersport, 7:30 p.m.

Kane at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.

DuBois Christian School at Juniata Mennonite, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Elk County Catholic at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Brockway at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.

Brookville at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.

St. Marys at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

DuBois Christian School at Juniata Mennonite, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Brockway at Tool City Tournament, TBA

SATURDAY, Jan. 5

Men's College Basketball

Penn State DuBois at Grove City, 3 p.m.

Wrestling

DuBois at Bald Eagle Area Duals, TBA

Brockway at Tool City Tournament, TBA

Ridgway, Johnsonburg at Coudersport Tournament, TBA

Swimming

DuBois at Clearfield's Arctic Swim, 8:30 a.m.

Brookville, St. Marys at Arctic Swim Classic, 8:30 a.m.

Gymnastics

DuBois at St. Marys Invitational, TBA

Sunday, January 6

Women's College Basketball

Penn State DuBois at Lorain County Community College, 3 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.