WEDNESDAY, Jan. 2
Boys Basketball
DuBois Central Catholic at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Kane, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Brookville at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.
Brockway at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Kane at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, Jan. 3
Boys Basketball
Brookville at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Westmoreland County Community College at Penn State DuBois, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
DuBois at St. Marys, 7 p.m.
Brockway at Clarion, 7 p.m.
Brookville at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
Port Allegany at Ridgway, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics
St. Marys at DuBois, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, Jan. 4
Boys Basketball
DuBois Central Catholic at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Curwensville at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.
Clearfield at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.
Bradford at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.
Ridgway at Coudersport, 7:30 p.m.
Kane at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.
DuBois Christian School at Juniata Mennonite, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Elk County Catholic at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Brockway at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.
Brookville at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.
St. Marys at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
DuBois Christian School at Juniata Mennonite, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Brockway at Tool City Tournament, TBA
SATURDAY, Jan. 5
Men's College Basketball
Penn State DuBois at Grove City, 3 p.m.
Wrestling
DuBois at Bald Eagle Area Duals, TBA
Brockway at Tool City Tournament, TBA
Ridgway, Johnsonburg at Coudersport Tournament, TBA
Swimming
DuBois at Clearfield's Arctic Swim, 8:30 a.m.
Brookville, St. Marys at Arctic Swim Classic, 8:30 a.m.
Gymnastics
DuBois at St. Marys Invitational, TBA
Sunday, January 6
Women's College Basketball
Penn State DuBois at Lorain County Community College, 3 p.m.
