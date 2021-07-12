Tuesday, July 13
Baseball
Federation League Playoffs
(8) DuBois Lumberjacks at (1) DuBois Rockets, at Skylodge Field, 6 p.m.
(7) Kuntz Motors at (2) Brookville, 6 p.m.
(6) Pulaski at (3) Rossiter, 6 p.m.
(5) Sykesville at (4) PGP, 6 p.m.
Softball
Little League All-Stars
Pennsylvania State Tournament
Caln Little League
at Thorndale
Game 1: Mifflinburg (Section 3) vs. Avon Grove (Section 7), 12 p.m.
Game 2: West Suburban (Section 4) vs. Devon/Berwyn (Section 8), 2:30 p.m.
Game 3: Shaler Area (Section 2) vs. Stroudsburg (Section 6), 5:15 p.m.
Game 4: St. Marys (Section 1) vs. North Pocono (Section 5), 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 14
Baseball
Federation League Playoffs
(1) DuBois Rockets at (8) DuBois Lumberjacks, at Skylodge Field, 6 p.m.
(2) Brookville at (7) Kuntz Motors, 6 p.m.
(3) Rossiter at (6) Pulaski, at Shaffer Field in Rossiter, 6 p.m.
(4) PGP at (5) Sykesville, 6 p.m.
Senior League All-Stars
Pennsylvania State Tournament
at Stern Family Field
Game 1: Section 3 champ vs. Section 7 champ, 2 p.m.
Game 2: Section 4 champ vs. Section 8 champ, 5 p.m.
Game 3: DuBois (Section 1) vs. Section 5 champ, 8 p.m.
Softball
Little League All-Stars
Pennsylvania State Tournament
Caln Little League
at Thorndale
Game 5: Mifflinburg (Section 3)-Avon Grove (Section 7) loser vs. Shaler Area (Section 2)-Stroudsburg (Section 6) loser, 12 p.m.
Game 6: West Suburban (Section 4)-Devon/Berwyn (Section 8) loser vs. St. Marys (Section 1)-North Pocono (Section 5) loser, 2:30 p.m.
Game 7: Mifflinburg (Section 3)-Avon Grove (Section 7) winner vs. West Suburban (Section 4)-Devon/Berwyn (Section 8) winner, 5 p.m.
Game 8: Shaler Area (Section 2)-Stroudsburg (Section 6) winner vs. St. Marys (Section 1)- North Pocono (Section 5) winner, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 15
Baseball
Federation League Playoffs
(8) DuBois Lumberjacks at (1) DuBois Rockets, at Showers Field, 6 p.m., if necessary
(7) Kuntz Motors at (2) Brookville, 6 p.m., if necessary
(6) Pulaski at (3) Rossiter, 6 p.m., if necessary
(5) Sykesville at (4) PGP, 6 p.m., if necessary
Senior League All-Stars
Pennsylvania State Tournament
at Stern Family Field
Game 4: Section 4 champ-Section 8 champ loser vs. DuBois (Section 1)-Section 5 loser, 2 p.m.
Game 5: Section 3 champ-Section 7 champ winner vs. Section 6, 5 p.m.
Game 6: Section 4 champ-Section 8 champ winner vs. DuBois (Section 1)-Section 5 winner, 8 p.m.
Softball
Minor League All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Cochranton
Game 1: District 3 champ vs. St. Marys (District 10), 6 p.m.
Little League All-Stars
Pennsylvania State Tournament
Caln Little League
at Thorndale
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 5 p.m.
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 16
Baseball
Minor League All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Oil City
Game 1: District 1 champ vs. Oil City (District 25), 6 p.m.
Little League All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Harborcreek
Game 1: District 3 champ vs. District 1 champ, 4 p.m.
Game 2: St. Marys (District 10) vs. District 25 champ, 6 p.m.
Senior League All-Stars
Pennsylvania State Tournament
at Stern Family Field
Game 7: Section 3 champ-Section 7 champ loser vs. Game 6 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 loser, 4 p.m.
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m.
Softball
Minor League All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Cochranton
Game 2: District 3 champ-St. Marys (District 10) winner vs. Cochranton/Mid-East/Commodore Perry (District 1), 6 p.m.
Little League All-Stars
Pennsylvania State Tournament
Caln Little League
at Thorndale
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 17
Baseball
Minor League All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Oil City
Game 2: District 3 champ vs. St. Marys (District 10), 10 a.m.
Game 3: District 1 champ-Oil City (District 25) winner vs. District 3 champ-St. Marys (District 10) winner, 6 p.m.
Game 4: District 1 champ-Oil City (District 25) loser vs. District 3 champ-St. Marys (District 10) loser, 4 p.m.
Little League All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Harborcreek
Game 3:District 3 champ-District 1 champ winner vs. St. Marys (District 10)-District 25 champ winner, 4 p.m.
Game 4: District 3 champ-District 1 champ loser vs. St. Marys (District 10)-District 25 champ loser, 2 p.m.
Senior League All-Stars
Pennsylvania State Tournament
at Stern Family Field
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 11: Game 10 winner vs. Game 9 loser, 4 p.m.
Softball
Minor League All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Cochranton
Game 3: District 3 champ-St. Marys (District 10) loser vs. Game 3 loser), 11 a.m.
Little League All-Stars
Pennsylvania State Tournament
Caln Little League
at Thorndale
Game 13: Game 12 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 1 p.m.
Sunday, July 18
Baseball
Minor League All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Oil City
Game 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 10 a.m.
Game 6 (championship): Game 5 winner vs. game 3 winner
Little League All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Harborcreek
Game 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 2 p.m.
Senior League All-Stars
Pennsylvania State Tournament
at Stern Family Field
Game 12 (championship): Game 11 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 13: (if-necessary championship): Game 12 winner vs. Game 12 loser, 4 p.m.
Softball
Minor League All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Cochranton
Game 4 (championship): Game 3 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 5: (if-necessary championship): Game 4 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 3 p.m.
Little League All-Stars
Pennsylvania State Tournament
Caln Little League
at Thorndale
Game 14 (championship): Game 13 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 15 (if-necessary championship): Game 14 winner vs. Game 14 loser, 4 p.m.
Monday, July 19
Baseball
Minor League All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Oil City
Game 7 (if-necessary championship): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 6 p.m.
Little League All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Harborcreek
Game 6 (championship): Game 5 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 20
Baseball
Little League All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Harborcreek
Game 7 (if-necessary championship): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 6 p.m.
Junior League All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Smethport
Game 1: District 25 champ vs. District 1 champ, 4 p.m.
Game 2: District 3 champ vs. DuBois (District 10), 7:30 p.m.