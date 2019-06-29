SUNDAY, June 30
Baseball
Little League All-Stars
District 10
Game 9: DuBois at St. Marys, 4 p.m.
Game 10: Brockway at Brookville, 4 p.m.
American Legion
Jefferson County League
Marion Center at DuBois, 5 p.m.
Federation League
DuBois at Pulaski, 1 p.m.
Rossiter at Pulaski, 6 p.m.
MONDAY, July 1
Baseball
Minor League All-Stars
District 10
Game 6: Brockway vs. Brookville, 6 p.m.
Federation League
Brookville at Sykesville, 6 p.m.
Softball
Minor League All-Stars
District 10
Game 7: DuBois vs. Punxsutawney, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, July 2
Baseball
Little League All-Stars
District 10
Game 11: DuBois-St. Marys loser vs. Brockway-Brookville winner, 6 p.m.
Federation League
Sykesville at Rossiter, 6 p.m.
Brookville at DuBois (DH), 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, July 3
Baseball
Minor League All-Stars
District 10
Game 4: Ridgway vs. Johnsonburg, 6 p.m.
Game 5: Punxsutawney vs. DuBois, 6 p.m.
Junior League All-Stars
District 10
Game 1: DuBois at Punxsutawney, 6 p.m.
Game 2: Fox Township at Kane, 6 p.m.
Softball
Minor League All-Stars
District 10
Championship
Game 8: St. Marys vs. DuBois-Punxsutawney winner, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, July 5
Baseball
Minor League All-Stars
District 10
Game 9: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6 p.m.
Little League All-Stars
District 10
Championship
Game 12: DuBois-St. Marys winner vs. Game 11 winner
Junior League All-Stars
District 10
Game 3: DuBois-Punxsutawney winner vs. Fox Township-Kane winner, 6 p.m.
Game 4: DuBois-Punxsutawney loser vs. Fox Township-Kane loser, 6 p.m.
Softball
Minor League All-Stars
District 10
Championship, if necessary
Game 8: Punxsutawney-St. Marys winner vs. Game 7 winner, 6 p.m.
Junior League All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Cochranton
Game 1: St. Marys vs. District 1 champ, 3:30 p.m.
Game 2: St. Marys-District 1 winner vs. Cochranton, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY, July 6
Junior League All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Cochranton
Game 3: St. Mary-District 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 12 p.m.
Game 4 (Championship): Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 2:30 p.m.
SUNDAY, July 7
Baseball
Minor League All-Stars
District 10
Game 11: Game 9 loser vs. Game 10 winner, 4 p.m.
Little League All-Stars
District 10
Championship, if necessary
Game 13: DuBois-St. Marys winner vs. Game 11 winner, 4 p.m.
Junior League All-Stars
District 10
Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 4 p.m.
Federation League
DuBois at Pulaski, 11:30 a.m.
Pulaski at DuBois, 1 p.m.
Rossiter at Brookville, 4 p.m.
Softball
Junior League All-Stars
Section 1 Tournament
at Cochranton
Game 5 (Championship, if necessary): Game 4 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBA