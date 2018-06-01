SUNDAY, June 3
Baseball
Federation League
Brookville at DuBois, 2 p.m.
Rossiter at Sykesville, 4 p.m.
MONDAY, June 4
Baseball
PIAA First Round
Class A
(7-3) Greensburg Central Catholic vs. (9-1) DuBois Central Catholic, at Punxsutawney, 5:30 p.m.
(5-2) Berlin-Brothersvalley at (9-2) Oswayo Valley, at Showers Field, 3 p.m.
Class AA
(9-1) Johnsonburg vs. (5-1) Conemaugh Township, at Somerset High School, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
(6-2) Bald Eagle Area vs. (9-1) Moniteau, at Showers Field, 5:30 p.m.
Class 4A
(7-2) Ringgold vs. (9-1) St. Marys, at Punxsutawney, 3 p.m.
Softball
PIAA First Round
Class A
(7-3) Union vs. (9-1) Elk County Catholic, at Brockway, 4:30 p.m.
(9-3) DuBois Central Catholic vs. (1) Meyersdale, at Somerset High School, 4 p.m.
(5-2) McConnellsburg vs. (9-2) Coudersport, at Brockway, 2 p.m.
Class AA
(7-4) Mohawk vs. (9-1) Cranberry, at Clarion-Limestone, 1 p.m.
Class 3A
(7-2) South Park vs. (9-1) Karns City, at Heindl Field, 3 p.m.
Class 4A
(7-2) Elizabeth Forward vs. (9-1) Punxsutawney. at Heindl Field, 5 p.m.
Class 5A
(7-3) Albert Gallatin vs. (9-1) DuBois, at Heindl Field, 1 p.m.
TUESDAY, June 5
Baseball
Federation League
Brookville at Sykesville, 6 p.m.
Pulaski at Rossiter, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, June 6
Baseball
Federation League
Sykesville at Pulaski, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, June 7
Baseball
Federation League
Pulaski at DuBois, 6 p.m.
Rossiter at Brookville, 6 p.m.
SUNDAY, June 10
Baseball
Federation League
DuBois at Sykesville, 2 p.m.
Pulaski at Brookville, 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.