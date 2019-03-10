MONDAY, March 11

No games scheduled

TUESDAY, March 12

Boys Basketball

PIAA

Second Round

Class A

(9-1) Elk County Catholic vs. (7-2) Vincentian Academy, at Slippery Rock University, 6 p.m.

(9-3) Clarion-Limestone vs. (7-3) Cornell, at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

PIAA

Second Round

Class 2A

(9-1) Kane vs. (7-2) Brentwood, at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.

(9-2) A-C Valley vs. (7-1) Our Lady of Sacred Heart, at Armstrong, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, March 13

Boys Basketball

PIAA

Second Round

Class 2A

(9-1) Ridgway vs. (10-2) Wilmington, at DuBois, 6 p.m.

(9-2) Coudersport vs. (6-1) Bishop Guilfoyle, at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, March 14

No games scheduled

FRIDAY, March 15

No games scheduled

SATURDAY, March 16

Men's Semi-Pro Basketball

Chautauqua Hurricane at DuBois Dream, 7 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.