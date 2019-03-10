MONDAY, March 11
No games scheduled
TUESDAY, March 12
Boys Basketball
PIAA
Second Round
Class A
(9-1) Elk County Catholic vs. (7-2) Vincentian Academy, at Slippery Rock University, 6 p.m.
(9-3) Clarion-Limestone vs. (7-3) Cornell, at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
PIAA
Second Round
Class 2A
(9-1) Kane vs. (7-2) Brentwood, at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.
(9-2) A-C Valley vs. (7-1) Our Lady of Sacred Heart, at Armstrong, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, March 13
Boys Basketball
PIAA
Second Round
Class 2A
(9-1) Ridgway vs. (10-2) Wilmington, at DuBois, 6 p.m.
(9-2) Coudersport vs. (6-1) Bishop Guilfoyle, at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, March 14
No games scheduled
FRIDAY, March 15
No games scheduled
SATURDAY, March 16
Men's Semi-Pro Basketball
Chautauqua Hurricane at DuBois Dream, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.