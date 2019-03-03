MONDAY, March 4

No games scheduled

TUESDAY, March 5

No games scheduled

WEDNESDAY, March 6

No games scheduled

THURSDAY, March 7

Wrestling

PIAA Championships

at Hershey

FRIDAY, March 8

Boys Basketball

PIAA

First Round

Class A

(9-1) Elk County Catholic vs. (7-6) Leechburg, at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.

(9-2) North Clarion vs. (6-2) Bishop Carroll, at Kane, 7 p.m.

(9-3) Clarion-Limestone vs. (6-1) Juanita Valley, at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.

(9-4) Johnsonburg vs. (7-1) Nazareth Prep, at Northgate, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

(9-1) Clearfield vs. (7-2) Quaker Valley, at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

PIAA

First Round

Class 2A

(9-1) Kane vs. (10-4) Saegertown, at St. Marys, 6 p.m.

(9-2) A-C Valley vs. (10-3) Cambridge Springs, at Keystone, 7 p.m.

(9-3) Clarion vs. (4-1) Mount Carmel, at Shamokin, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

(9-1) Brookville vs. (6-3) Central Cambria, at Punxsutawney, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, March 9

Boys Basketball

PIAA

First Round

Class 2A

(9-1) Ridgway vs. (7-4) Sewickley Academy, at St. Marys, 5:30 p.m.

(9-2) Coudersport vs. (7-3) South Side Beaver, at St. Marys, 7 p.m.

(9-3) Keystone vs. (10-2) Wilmington, at Sharon, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A

(9-1) Brookville vs. (7-6) Deer Lakes, at Clearfield, 6 p.m.

Men's Semi-Pro Basketball

Buffalo Bluehawks at DuBois Dream, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

PIAA

First Round

Class A

(9-1) North Clarion vs. (7-6) Sewickley Academy, at Moniteau, 3 p.m.

(9-2) Johnsonburg vs. (7-4) Vincentian Academy, at St. Marys, 4 p.m.

(9-3) Coudersport vs. (5-2) Shanksville, at Pitt-Johnstown, 3 p.m.

Class 4A

(9-1) Punxsutawney vs. (7-4) Blackhawk, at Clearfield, 6 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.