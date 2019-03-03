MONDAY, March 4
No games scheduled
TUESDAY, March 5
No games scheduled
WEDNESDAY, March 6
No games scheduled
THURSDAY, March 7
Wrestling
PIAA Championships
at Hershey
FRIDAY, March 8
Boys Basketball
PIAA
First Round
Class A
(9-1) Elk County Catholic vs. (7-6) Leechburg, at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.
(9-2) North Clarion vs. (6-2) Bishop Carroll, at Kane, 7 p.m.
(9-3) Clarion-Limestone vs. (6-1) Juanita Valley, at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.
(9-4) Johnsonburg vs. (7-1) Nazareth Prep, at Northgate, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
(9-1) Clearfield vs. (7-2) Quaker Valley, at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
PIAA
First Round
Class 2A
(9-1) Kane vs. (10-4) Saegertown, at St. Marys, 6 p.m.
(9-2) A-C Valley vs. (10-3) Cambridge Springs, at Keystone, 7 p.m.
(9-3) Clarion vs. (4-1) Mount Carmel, at Shamokin, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
(9-1) Brookville vs. (6-3) Central Cambria, at Punxsutawney, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY, March 9
Boys Basketball
PIAA
First Round
Class 2A
(9-1) Ridgway vs. (7-4) Sewickley Academy, at St. Marys, 5:30 p.m.
(9-2) Coudersport vs. (7-3) South Side Beaver, at St. Marys, 7 p.m.
(9-3) Keystone vs. (10-2) Wilmington, at Sharon, 4:30 p.m.
Class 3A
(9-1) Brookville vs. (7-6) Deer Lakes, at Clearfield, 6 p.m.
Men's Semi-Pro Basketball
Buffalo Bluehawks at DuBois Dream, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
PIAA
First Round
Class A
(9-1) North Clarion vs. (7-6) Sewickley Academy, at Moniteau, 3 p.m.
(9-2) Johnsonburg vs. (7-4) Vincentian Academy, at St. Marys, 4 p.m.
(9-3) Coudersport vs. (5-2) Shanksville, at Pitt-Johnstown, 3 p.m.
Class 4A
(9-1) Punxsutawney vs. (7-4) Blackhawk, at Clearfield, 6 p.m.
