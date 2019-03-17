WEDNESDAY, March 20
College Baseball
Butler County Community College at Penn State DuBois, 6:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, March 21
Boys Tennis
Hollidaysburg at DuBois, 3:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, March 22
Baseball
Central Mountain at DuBois, 4:30 p.m.
College Baseball
Penn State New Kensington at Penn State DuBois, 7 p.m.
Softball
Bellefonte at DuBois, 4:30 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Curwensville, 4;15 p.m.
College Softball
Penn State New Kensington at Penn State DuBois (DH), 6 p.m.
SATURDAY, March 23
Baseball
Elk County Catholic at Serra Catholic Tournament, TBA
College Baseball
Penn State New Kensington at Penn State DuBois (DH), 1 p.m.
College Softball
Penn State New Kensington at Penn State DuBois (DH), 1 p.m.
SUNDAY, March 24
College Baseball
Kent St.-Tuscarawas at Penn State DuBois (DH), 12 p.m.
College Softball
Washington & Jefferson at Penn State DuBois (DH), 1 p.m.
