WEDNESDAY, March 20

College Baseball

Butler County Community College at Penn State DuBois, 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, March 21

Boys Tennis

Hollidaysburg at DuBois, 3:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, March 22

Baseball

Central Mountain at DuBois, 4:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Penn State New Kensington at Penn State DuBois, 7 p.m.

Softball

Bellefonte at DuBois, 4:30 p.m.

Elk County Catholic at Curwensville, 4;15 p.m.

College Softball

Penn State New Kensington at Penn State DuBois (DH), 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, March 23

Baseball

Elk County Catholic at Serra Catholic Tournament, TBA

College Baseball

Penn State New Kensington at Penn State DuBois (DH), 1 p.m.

College Softball

Penn State New Kensington at Penn State DuBois (DH), 1 p.m.

SUNDAY, March 24

College Baseball

Kent St.-Tuscarawas at Penn State DuBois (DH), 12 p.m.

College Softball

Washington & Jefferson at Penn State DuBois (DH), 1 p.m.

